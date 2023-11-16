Hop in chat with your teammates or immerse yourself in your favorite game with these affordable gaming headsets, available right now.
Whether gaming solo or teaming up with friends, a gaming headset is an absolute necessity. Not only are there new games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to join up with others and conquer, but there are plenty of other great new games available now and around the corner that a headset can enhance in all the right ways.
We hear you: gaming headsets can be expensive. That's why Black Friday is one of the best times to buy one! Plus, you probably already know that the right pair of headphones can make the difference between your squad losing in the very first round of a multiplayer match and taking your much-deserved win. They can also help you feel like you're actually in the thick of things — like you really are trying to rescue a princess in a fantasy world.
So, where do you start when you're looking for a must-have Black Friday gaming headset deal? We've gone ahead and taken care of the hard part for you. We've sorted through the many discounts available on gaming headsets right now to compile a list of the best of the best. These cans are wired and wireless and include features like spatial audio, active noise cancellation, clear and crisp microphones and sturdy frames. Best of all, there's a model for just about everyone, so you don't have to break the bank to get a quality product. Unless you want to, of course.
Read on for some of our favorite deals on the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy right now.
The Best Wireless Gaming Headsets in 2023
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset
One of Razer's best and brightest headsets with crisp audio and cushy earcups is usually a bit pricier than its competitors, but you can snag one for $100 off right now.
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset
This affordable yet premium wireless headset can be used on multiple consoles, including PS5, Switch, and PC, and you can't beat it at a sub-$100 price.
Razer Kraken Wired Headset
This budget wired headset is consistently one of Razer's best, and it can be used across your gaming consoles, PC, Mac, and mobile devices, making it ridiculously versatile.
RIG 500 Pro Officially Licensed PlayStation Headset
This unique-looking headset is hardy, reliable and the perfect companion for any gamer looking for a great budget headset from trustworthy brand Nacon, which also makes fantastic controllers.
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset
Try a wired headset that goes out of the box with its rare white finish and blue details. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and you get a multiplatform contender that can take on all comers.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset
Take control of how your games sound with this powerful headset, which also comes with a special USB amplifier dongle with which you can tweak your game audio to your liking.
Razer BlackShark V2
This headset features THX 7.1 surround sound and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It offers long-lasting comfort with cooling gel cushions and a clear detachable cardioid mic.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
The Arctis Nova 7 comes packing high-fidelity drivers and customizable EQ settings, as well as 360° audio. It supports dual audio streams across multiple platforms, has a 38-hour battery life, and comes complete with a noise-cancelling mic to reduce background audio.
Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
The G535 headset has a lengthy 33 hours of playback. It's lightweight with easy on-ear controls, 40 mm drivers for clear sound and memory foam ear cups, plus a mic that's Discord-certified.
Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
Razer’s Barracuda Pro blocks distractions without compromising sound and enhances your favorite games with a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier. Upgraded Razer TriForce 50mm drivers deliver deep bass while dual noise-cancelling mics adapt to your environment.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset
This headset delivers 360° spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Its OLED base station offers seamless device swapping, and it includes dual audio streams for chats and games that pairs well with its noise-cancelling mic.
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox
This headset's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers offer great-sounding games and comms. It also has breathable memory foam cushions for comfort during long gaming sessions, plus direct Xbox Wireless plus Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
Alienware AW920H
This Alienware headset delivers immersive three-dimensional audio with 40mm drivers, plus an AI-driven mic to keep your chats clear as day. It also has multiple ways to connect: USB-C Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 or 3.5mm.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for PC
Get up to a whopping 300 hours of gameplay with the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Its reliable 2.4GHz connection means lag-free communication and dual chamber drivers make for bright, clear audio no matter how long the game goes on.
Xbox Wireless Headset
This official Xbox headset offers immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, clear chats with auto-mute and voice isolation, and a sleek design. Its adjustable, lightweight frame keeps things comfortable, while earcup dials offer easy adjustments.
