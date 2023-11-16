Whether gaming solo or teaming up with friends, a gaming headset is an absolute necessity. Not only are there new games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to join up with others and conquer, but there are plenty of other great new games available now and around the corner that a headset can enhance in all the right ways.

We hear you: gaming headsets can be expensive. That's why Black Friday is one of the best times to buy one! Plus, you probably already know that the right pair of headphones can make the difference between your squad losing in the very first round of a multiplayer match and taking your much-deserved win. They can also help you feel like you're actually in the thick of things — like you really are trying to rescue a princess in a fantasy world.

So, where do you start when you're looking for a must-have Black Friday gaming headset deal? We've gone ahead and taken care of the hard part for you. We've sorted through the many discounts available on gaming headsets right now to compile a list of the best of the best. These cans are wired and wireless and include features like spatial audio, active noise cancellation, clear and crisp microphones and sturdy frames. Best of all, there's a model for just about everyone, so you don't have to break the bank to get a quality product. Unless you want to, of course.

Read on for some of our favorite deals on the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy right now.

The Best Wireless Gaming Headsets in 2023

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset Amazon Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset Try a wired headset that goes out of the box with its rare white finish and blue details. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and you get a multiplatform contender that can take on all comers. $70 $39 Shop Now

Razer BlackShark V2 Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 This headset features THX 7.1 surround sound and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It offers long-lasting comfort with cooling gel cushions and a clear detachable cardioid mic. $100 $80 Shop Now

Alienware AW920H Amazon Alienware AW920H This Alienware headset delivers immersive three-dimensional audio with 40mm drivers, plus an AI-driven mic to keep your chats clear as day. It also has multiple ways to connect: USB-C Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 or 3.5mm. $200 $180 Shop Now

Xbox Wireless Headset Amazon Xbox Wireless Headset This official Xbox headset offers immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, clear chats with auto-mute and voice isolation, and a sleek design. Its adjustable, lightweight frame keeps things comfortable, while earcup dials offer easy adjustments. $100 $90 Shop Now

