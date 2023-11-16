Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals to Shop Now — Away, Béis, Samsonite, and More

Away Luggage
Away
By Dajah Costin
Published: 6:52 PM PST, November 16, 2023

Traveling for the holidays and need a new suitcase? Here's the best luggage deals during our favorite brand's Black Friday sales.

Black Friday shopping is in full-effect with our favorite brands already releasing their Cyber Week luggage deals. From autumn weddings to holiday travel and all quick getaways in between, this holiday season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your holiday travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

Black Friday is November 24 and we're already seeing early Black Friday luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation or quick weekend getaway. We've hunted down the best early Black Friday luggage deals available to shop now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even Google's top-searched checked bags from Away, shop all the best Black Friday 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled fall and holiday season. 

The Best Black Friday Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday Sale is here with luggage deals on quality suitcases from our favorite brands. Shop Black Friday savings up to 70% off from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

A highly-rated 3-piece luggage set equipped with TSA locks, 360 degree spinner wheels, and side bumpers to prevent damage. Score this deal in any of the 16 different colors.

$300 $144

Shop Now

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

This carry-on turned personal item was featured on the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list. Pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

$120 $96

Shop Now

Away

At their biggest sale ever, Away is taking 20% off all luggages, including the aluminum. Here's your chance to score one of the top-searched luggages of 2023 at a fraction of the price. 

The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On
Away

The Bigger Carry-On

An Away bestseller in the limited-edition Holiday Chrome colorway, the Bigger Carry-On is designed to maximize packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin of airplanes. Away's award-winning Classic suitcases are built to withstand even the harshest of conditions, no matter where your journeys take you.

$315 $252

Shop Now

The Large

The Large
Away

The Large

The Large is Away's checked suitcase designed for 2 or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier.

$395 $300

Shop Now

Beis

Score early Black Friday savings on Beis luggage, backpacks, totes, diaper backpacks, and travel accessories with the secret code. Use promo code EARLY20 at checkout to take advantage of the full discount.

The Carry-On Roller

The Carry-On Roller
Beis

The Carry-On Roller

A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip ensures your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra two inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back. 

$218 $174

With code EARLY20

Shop Now

The 26" Check-In Roller in Black

The 26" Check-In Roller in Black
Beis

The 26" Check-In Roller in Black

This smooth rolling 26" luggage holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit, thanks to the handy weight limit indicator.

$308 $246

WITH CODE EARLY20

Shop Now

Calpak

As part of their Black Friday Sale, best-sellers from Calpak luggage is on sale for up to 60% off. Save on the carry-ons, luggage sets, backpacks, travel accessories you need for your holiday travel.

Astyll Carry-On Luggage

Astyll Carry-On Luggage
Calpak

Astyll Carry-On Luggage

This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale.

$195 $137

Shop Now

Evry Starter Bundle

Evry Starter Bundle
Calpak

Evry Starter Bundle

Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag.

$545 $299

Shop Now

Monos

Save up to 30% on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your long weekend and future adventures. Just use code EARLYBF at checkout to take advantage of the full discount.

Carry-On Pro

Carry-On Pro
Monos

Carry-On Pro

The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.

$295 $236

With code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Carry-On Plus

Carry-On Plus
Monos

Carry-On Plus

For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines.

$275 $220

with code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Pavel

Cyber week deals are pouring in. Now through November 27, Pavel's Black Friday Sale is giving shoppers 30% off all luggages and travel accessories on the site. 

The Aviator Grand

The Aviator Grand
Paravel

The Aviator Grand

For longer stays, this suitcase fits 8-10 days worth of clothes and 4 pairs of shoes.

$475 $333

Shop Now

Aviator Carry-On Plus

Aviator Carry-On Plus
Paravel

Aviator Carry-On Plus

For a week’s worth of adventures, the Aviator Carry-On Plus fits 4-7 days worth of clothes and 2-4 pairs of shoes.

$425 $298

Shop Now

Samsonite

Save 35% on the best Samsonite's suitcases and travel bags for your holiday weekend plus lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now for their Black Friday sale.

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $142

Shop Now

Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Travelpro

Get Black Friday deals up to 50% off durable and dependable Travelpro suitcases that make great holiday weekend travel.

Maxlite® 5 25" Medium Check-In Spinner

Maxlite® 5 25" Medium Check-In Spinner
Travelpro

Maxlite® 5 25" Medium Check-In Spinner

Softside luggages may not be as attractive, but their tried and true to withstand the test of time.

$220 $176

Shop Now

Maxlite® Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner

Maxlite® Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner
Travelpro

Maxlite® Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner

From their lightest hardside collection, the Maxlite® Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner is a durable and lightweight suitcase that helps you travel like a pro.

$220 $176

Shop Now

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday Sale is here. No need to wait until the second part of the sale begins, take advantage of these Black Friday luggage deals now and score up to 65% off top-rated luggages.

Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set

Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set
Walmart

Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set

A luggage set that helps you travel effortlessly and in style. 

$300 $106

Shop Now

Travelhouse Underseat Hardshell Carry On Luggage

Travelhouse Underseat Hardshell Carry On Luggage
Walmart

Travelhouse Underseat Hardshell Carry On Luggage

Get $150 off this highly-rated carry-on luggage, perfect for a quick qetaway.

$200 $50

Shop Now

Below, we've found the best Black Friday luggage deals available now to make the most of your early holiday shopping. Whether you've had your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bag, here are our favorites to save on new luggage now. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale for their lowest price ever right now.

The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$279 $210

Shop Now

Monos Carry-On

Monos Carry-On
Monos

Monos Carry-On

Traveling is a breeze with the minimalist Monos carry-on, designed to fit in the overheard bin of almost any flight.

$255 $174

with code EARLYBF

Shop Now

Away Set of 3 Flex — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium

Away Set of 3 Flex — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium
Away

Away Set of 3 Flex — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium

Get $230 off the ideal three-piece luggage set for a family getaway. When not in use, the smaller suitcases nest inside The Large to save space.

$1,165 $932

Shop Now

Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set

Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set
Calpak

Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set

Traveling looks good on you with this rose gold set from Calpak.

$715 $495

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.

$400 $119

Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Save $90 on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.

$200 $108

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Get ready to go to your favorite attractions and other fun things. Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for traveling workers. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on.

$140 $64

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Whether you're traveling to see family or friends this holiday season, you must have dependable luggage for your trip. With this 2-piece luggage set, you can pack everything you need.

$340 $121

Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease.

$210 $157

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

