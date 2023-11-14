Between the NFL and NBA seasons along with the best new TV shows and movies, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home. Luckily, TVs tend to be one of the most popular Black Friday tech deals, so the discounts are all the more reason to upgrade your viewing experience.

Right now, Samsung's Black Friday Sale is slashing prices on best-selling TVs to snag a new screen for less. You can save up $3,200 on the best TVs from Samsung, including the Frame TV and the latest 8K models.

Samsung offers many of the greatest 4K and 8K TVs out there, but they can be pricey. These Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to save hundreds — if not thousands — on a high-quality TV that fits your space. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the best outdoor TV for football season, we’ve rounded up the top Black Friday Samsung TV deals worth shopping now.

Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen before the holidays with the best Black Friday TV deals.

Best Black Friday Samsung 4K TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

77" Samsung Class OLED S95C Samsung 77" Samsung Class OLED S95C Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. $4,500 $3,600 Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,300 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Samsung 8K TV Deals

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

