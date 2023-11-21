The countdown to the holidays is officially here and Best Buy's Black Friday Deals is making spending time with family even better. From Christmas movies already being released to the NBA and 2023 NFL season, now's the time to make sure your living room setup is equipped for entertainment with a quality TV. You don't have to wait, start shopping now for Black Friday deals.

For Best Buy's monthlong holiday sneak peek event, the retailer is offering steep discounts on TVs. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on TVs during the Best Buy Black Friday sale. TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony are on sale with prices starting at just $220 for 4K models.

Shop the Best Buy TV Deals

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or want a Fire TV for access to Thursday Night Football and more Prime Video content right on your home screen, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals so you don’t miss a play come your favorite NFL team's game day.

Ahead, check out Best Buy Black Friday TV deals available today.

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Samsung 77" Class OLED S95C Samsung Samsung 77" Class OLED S95C Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. $4,300 $3,600 Shop Now

Samsung 65" The Frame TV Best Buy Samsung 65" The Frame TV Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $2,000 $1,600 Shop Now

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

