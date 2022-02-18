Shopping

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Kids -- KN95, Cloth, and Disposable with Nose Wire

By ETonline Staff
Best Face Masks for Kids N95 KN95 KF94
Amazon

Mid-Winter Break is happening for a lot of schools around the United States beginning Presidents' Day and whether you'll be traveling for vacation or staying local, you'll still need face masks to protect your child. When the kids return back at school, especially if they're in class for in-person learning, they probably need a hefty supply of breathable face masks to protect them from the coronavirus, especially now with the fast-spreading Omicron variant

After a short break from mask mandates last summer, many city and local governments are now requiring people to wear a face covering indoors to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and its now dominant strain, the Omicron variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections.

Many retailers offer cloth face masks that are an alternative to true personal protective equipment (PPE), but with the speed Omicron is spreading, a lot of people are trading in their cloth reusable face mask for disposable KN95, KF94 and N95 mask options for better protection.

Certain school districts are updating the mask mandate. Los Angeles Unified School District now requires students to wear "well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire" indoors and outdoors. Surgical mask or higher-grade mask options are acceptable. These masks would be available to students upon request.

If you're a parent looking for PPE guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ear loop, adjustable ear loops or ties, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), and allows for unrestricted breathing.

Browse ET's picks for the best kids face mask options below, including fabric mask and non-cloth mask styles.

Non-Cloth N95, KN95 and KF94 Masks for Kids: 

Powecom KN95-SM Respirator Mask - 10 pack
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks
Powecom KN95-SM Respirator Mask - 10 pack
Upgrade your child's face masks with these FDA approved children's KN95 face masks with better breathability from Bona Fide Masks. 
$13
TopLAD 50 Kids Disposable Face Masks
TopLAD 50 Kids Disposable Face Mask
Amazon
TopLAD 50 Kids Disposable Face Masks
A 4-layer woven disposable face mask perfect for kids during in-person learning.
$21 AND UP AT AMAZON
FDA Listed Kids Mask with KN95 Protection
FDA Listed Kids Mask with KN95 Protection
Vida
FDA Listed Kids Mask with KN95 Protection
Boost up your child's protection with these Vida Kn95 face masks. 
$35
RHWHOGLL Kids KF94 Face Masks 50PCS
RHWHOGLL Kids KF94 Face Masks 50PCS
Walmart
RHWHOGLL Kids KF94 Face Masks 50PCS
Whether your kids are vaccinated or not, a cloth mask won't have enough filtration efficiency. It's best to swap their reusable mask for something like this KF94 mask from Walmart. 
$21 FOR 50
KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
LOGAO KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
Amazon
KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
These kids' KF94 masks have cute patterns on top of four-layer protection. 
$26 FOR A PACK OF 60
Kids KF94 Mask 50-Pack
XVTRU Kids KF94 Mask 50 PCS
Amazon
Kids KF94 Mask 50-Pack
Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.
$20 AND UP FOR A PACK OF 50

Cloth Masks for Kids:

Maskc Kids Holiday Face Masks - 10 Pack
Maskc Kids Holiday Face Masks - 10 Pack
Maskc
Maskc Kids Holiday Face Masks - 10 Pack
Save big when you shop this 10-pack of face masks. Each mask is under $1 each.
$18$2 AT MASKC
Uncommon Goods Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
100% of profits from sales of these kid-designed cotton masks go to New York City's public hospitals via NYC Health + Hospitals.
$25$2 FOR 2 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks
Kids Face Masks
Etsy
GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks
These double-layer cotton face masks are designed to fit a child's face and are made in Los Angeles and being restocked daily. You can order individual masks, family four-packs or a "Mommy and me" set.
$12 AND UP AT ETSY
Threadless Tie Dye
Tie Dye Kids Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless Tie Dye
Face masks from Manhattan-based clothing site Rocks Off via Threadless are made in the U.S. and can be washed and reused. They are also reversible, unisex and made with a two-ply cotton poly blend. Kids' masks cost $12, with proceeds going to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world.
$12 AT THREADLESS
Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
Each pack of these Sanctuary masks comes with two Dino prints, one camo print, one pink camo print and one baby leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via the brand's Instagram Live). Note that orders may require up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping.
$25 FOR 5 AT SANCTUARY
Cubcoats Kids Face Masks
Cubcoat Kids Face Masks
Amazon
Cubcoats Kids Face Masks
This two-pack of Cubcoats kids' face masks, featuring Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, are reusable and can be hand washed and dried. They are made with two layers of cotton and elastic ear loops and have a metal nose clip for a protective fit. These masks are recommended for kids age four and up.
$8 AT AMAZON
Crayola Kids Face Mask 5-Pack
Crayola Kids Face Mask
Amazon
Crayola Kids Face Mask 5-Pack
These adorable washable face masks are crafted with a 3-D face design, adjustable ear straps, and a nose clip for a secure fit.
$30 AT AMAZON
Onzie Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
These masks include a stretchy multi-layer fabric exterior, a high performance inner lining and elastic straps. Proceeds from Onzie mask purchases are being donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.
$24$10 AT ONZIE
Etsy Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
Etsy
Etsy Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
These cute masks are specially designed for kids ages 5-12. Each cloth mask comes with two filters with a five-layer filtration system made of activated carbon, non-woven, and melt-blown filter cloth.
$3 AT ETSY
Vistaprint Kids' Doodles
kids doodles
Vistaprint
Vistaprint Kids' Doodles
Choose from doodle-inspired dinosaurs, planets and smiley faces. Vistaprint also offers 10-packs of face mask filters, which are engineered to be used up to 12 hours.
$13 AT VISTAPRINT
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack
These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes.
$55 $35 FOR 5 AT LA MADE
SewCalMasks Kids Ear Loop in Hatchimals
Kids ear loop in Hatchimals art
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks Kids Ear Loop in Hatchimals
These masks are made with a 97% cotton and 3% Spandex twill fabric and manufactured in downtown Los Angeles. SewCal also makes adult masks, which have a filter pocket.
$9 AT SEWCALMASKS

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

