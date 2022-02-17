Warmer temperatures are ahead -- and with the pandemic still raging on, that means that face masks will likely still be our go-to accessory through the spring and summer seasons yet again.

Regardless of where you live, face masks have arguably become a staple part of everyday life now. And while having a good variety of effective and safe face masks is essential, it's always equally important that the styles are comfortable and lightweight -- ensuring maximum breathability, even through the year's hottest months.

Many people have turned to N95 and KN95 face masks as their cloth coverings of choice -- particularly for use in indoor public settings. Both the N95 face mask and the KN95 face mask help to provide a durable layer of protection. And with the spring season nearing (hi, March) and summer weather just around the corner, now's the perfect time to start stocking up on breathable face masks and protective coverings that will help to keep you safe (in accordance with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) mask guidelines too, of course) and cool -- even through the often blistering summer temps.

From brands like Bona Fide, Evolvetogether, Harley Commodity and so many others, there are plenty of great cloth face mask and surgical face mask styles that will help to protect you from the spread of the Omicron variant and any airborne particles.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best N95 and KN95 face masks to wear through hot weather and upcoming summer temperatures. Plus, don't miss the best breathable face masks for workouts, the best face masks for travel and shop lululemon's cult-favorite face masks -- now back in stock.

Harley Commodity N95 Mask Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Mask N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.) $45 FOR 20 Buy Now

HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirator Amazon HALYARD FLUIDSHIELD N95 Respirator We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. $77 $46 Buy Now

