The Best Bridal Shoes to Wear for the Perfect Wedding Look: Shop Stylish Sandals, Heels, Flats and More

By Charlotte Lewis
When you're the bride, planning your upcoming wedding is, more often than not, a daunting task. There's so much to prepare — from the seating to the flowers to the guest list — every detail is important. But no detail is more pressing than the wedding outfit. And while picking your dress for the outfit might take precedence, you can't forget about the importance of the right wedding shoe. 

If you're the one planning to say "I do," the tricky part to finding the perfect pair of shoes for your big day is finding ones you can wear all day and night. From photos to the ceremony to the reception, your pair of shoes has to withstand a lot (not to mention match your wedding dress!)

So, if you're about to head down the aisle and are still figuring out where to begin among a sea of stylish shoe options, we're here to help. Whether you're in need of a simple and classic stiletto heel or an unexpected shoe that delivers a pop of color, the perfect bridal shoe is out there for you. Of course, if you don't want to spend your entire day with aching feet, you can also go for comfortable wedding shoes with a low heel or even a flat. The selection is endless.

We know the search for the perfect bridal shoe, no matter who you are, is easier said than done. So, to make things slightly easier for the already-harried bride, we have scanned the internet and pulled together our favorites for you to shop in one place.

Scroll down to shop our favorite wedding shoes for the perfect wedding look.

PVC Slingback High Heel Bridal Sandals
PVC Slingback High Heel Bridal Sandals
Amazon
PVC Slingback High Heel Bridal Sandals

Made from clear PVC (like your childhood jelly shoes), these high-heeled sandals offer a fancy twist on the Y2K shoe. Plus, the heel widens into a comfortable block, so you don't have to worry about sinking into the grass during photos. 

$80$52
WITH COUPON
Betsey Johnson Women's Heeled Sandal
Betsey Johnson Women's SB-MARI Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Betsey Johnson Women's Heeled Sandal

Add an element of sparkle to your outfit with this rhinestone heel from Betsey Johnson. The embellished heels are so much fun, no one will even notice how comfortable you are in the low block heel.

$109
Journee Collection Eleora Pump
Journee Collection Eleora Pump
DSW
Journee Collection Eleora Pump

Look like Cinderella while you get your own fairy tale ending in these clear pointy-toed heels.

$50
Jewel Badgley Mischka Donna Slingback Sandal
Jewel Badgley Mischka Donna Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
Jewel Badgley Mischka Donna Slingback Sandal

Dance the night away in these dazzling champagne-colored slingback sandals. 

$119
Ivory Lace Mesh Satin Bridal Wedding Shoes
Ivory Lace Mesh Satin Bridal Wedding Shoes
Amazon
Ivory Lace Mesh Satin Bridal Wedding Shoes

Add a touch of delicate lace to your outfit with these comfortable cut out pumps.

$49
LifeStride Last Dance Platform Sandal
LifeStride Last Dance Platform Sandal
DSW
LifeStride Last Dance Platform Sandal

Add a subtle touch of color to your wedding look with these platform sandals featuring a beautiful tulle bow detail. 

$100$85
Schutz Ariella Mule
Schutz Ariella Mule
Nordstrom
Schutz Ariella Mule

Give yourself a shoe worth celebrating along with your nuptials. 

$128
Badgley Mischka Remi Sandal
Badgley Mischka Remi Sandal
Nordstrom
Badgley Mischka Remi Sandal

Make comfort look glam in these strappy sandals featuring an ultra cushioned footbed. The glittering crystals and asymmetrical bow offer a unique look.

$235
Athlefit Women's Braided Heeled Sandals
Athlefit Women's Braided Heeled Sandals
Amazon
Athlefit Women's Braided Heeled Sandals

The braided texture adds a fun element to any dress, all while staying impossibly comfortable. Plus, the square toe keeps this sandal looking chic.

$40
Mix No. 6 Maeryn Pump
Mix No. 6 Maeryn Pump
DSW
Mix No. 6 Maeryn Pump

Sparkle through the night with rhinestone-detailed satin pumps. 

$80$40
Seychelles Altar Heeled Sandals
Seychelles Altar Heeled Sandals
Zappos
Seychelles Altar Heeled Sandals

All that glitters is not gold -- but these are both and we love the extra pop they add to any outfit.

$129$116
Badgley Mischka Femme Slide Sandal
Badgley Mischka Femme Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Badgley Mischka Femme Slide Sandal

If you're worried that wearing a flat on your big day might not be fancy enough, check out this rhinestone-detailed shoe from the Badgley Mischka Collection. 

$215$130
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal
Revolve
JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal

Channel some of JLO's star power in a sky-high pair of stilettos with crystal embellishment.

$160
Lulu's Cloyaa Off White High Heel Sandals
Lulu's Cloyaa Off White High Heel Sandals
Lulu's
Lulu's Cloyaa Off White High Heel Sandals

These scrunchy straps are super on-trend, and this heeled version is just elevated enough for any wedding outfit.

$39

