When you're the bride, planning your upcoming wedding is, more often than not, a daunting task. There's so much to prepare — from the seating to the flowers to the guest list — every detail is important. But no detail is more pressing than the wedding outfit. And while picking your dress for the outfit might take precedence, you can't forget about the importance of the right wedding shoe.

If you're the one planning to say "I do," the tricky part to finding the perfect pair of shoes for your big day is finding ones you can wear all day and night. From photos to the ceremony to the reception, your pair of shoes has to withstand a lot (not to mention match your wedding dress!)

So, if you're about to head down the aisle and are still figuring out where to begin among a sea of stylish shoe options, we're here to help. Whether you're in need of a simple and classic stiletto heel or an unexpected shoe that delivers a pop of color, the perfect bridal shoe is out there for you. Of course, if you don't want to spend your entire day with aching feet, you can also go for comfortable wedding shoes with a low heel or even a flat. The selection is endless.

We know the search for the perfect bridal shoe, no matter who you are, is easier said than done. So, to make things slightly easier for the already-harried bride, we have scanned the internet and pulled together our favorites for you to shop in one place.

Scroll down to shop our favorite wedding shoes for the perfect wedding look.

PVC Slingback High Heel Bridal Sandals Amazon PVC Slingback High Heel Bridal Sandals Made from clear PVC (like your childhood jelly shoes), these high-heeled sandals offer a fancy twist on the Y2K shoe. Plus, the heel widens into a comfortable block, so you don't have to worry about sinking into the grass during photos. $80 $52 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Betsey Johnson Women's Heeled Sandal Amazon Betsey Johnson Women's Heeled Sandal Add an element of sparkle to your outfit with this rhinestone heel from Betsey Johnson. The embellished heels are so much fun, no one will even notice how comfortable you are in the low block heel. $109 Shop Now

