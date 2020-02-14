Shopping

Launching a shoe line is a rite of passage for any stylish celebrity -- and the latest to join the club is Jennifer Lopez, who will debut her J.Lo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW this spring.

Lopez joins stars like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker, all of whom have channeled their talents into fun pumps, stylish sneakers, strappy sandals, chic booties and more. Guys like Justin Timberlake and, most recently, J. Cole have branched out into men's footwear as well. 

There are really no rules when it comes to celeb shoe collaborations. Some are full-fledged lines with new releases each season, such as Gomez's deal with Puma, while others are one-off collabs -- when they're gone, they're gone. A few with potential have disappeared seemingly overnight (RIP Daya by Zendaya), and then there are surprise hits, like Post Malone's instantly sold out Crocs.

Below, we've rounded up the best celebrity shoes available right now. (And no, we haven't forgotten two major Adidas collabs -- neither Kanye West's Yeezy nor Beyoncé's Ivy Park line are currently in stock.)

SG Runner Quilted Women's Training Shoes
Puma
Puma SG Runner Quilted Women's Training Shoes
Puma
SG Runner Quilted Women's Training Shoes
Puma

In addition to being a singer, producer and future beauty mogulSelena Gomez has been the face of Puma since 2017, steadily releasing collections of sneakers, activewear and accessories. These trainers from her latest SG x Puma collection feature a quilted upper that adds just the right amount of softness to a sporty outfit.

The Melly
Katy Perry
Katy Perry The Melly
Katy Perry
The Melly
Katy Perry

While Katy Perry is constantly taking fashion risks, her namesake footwear collection strikes a good balance of quirky and practical. This glittery heeled sandal comes in silver, black and bronze for special occasions -- as well as bubblegum stripes in two colorways for when you want a statement shoe.

Trois
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP Trois
Zappos
Trois
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

It's been more than 15 years since we said goodbye to fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw, whose over-the-top outfits were basically their own character on Sex and the City. But Sarah Jessica Parker's long-running SJP collection is still going strong, thanks to chic styles like these wear-everywhere black booties.

Shearling Mules 105
Fenty
Fenty Shearling Mules 105
Fenty
Shearling Mules 105
Fenty

Pretty much anything Rihanna releases -- music, makeup, clothes -- we want immediately. These gold-heeled shearling mules are no exception. 

DMX Series 2K Zip
Reebok x Gigi
Reebok DMX Series 2K Zip
Reebok
DMX Series 2K Zip
Reebok x Gigi

ICYMI: Gigi Hadid has teamed up with Reebok! The supermodel's latest capsule collection is inspired by her childhood and Reebok's "Boundless" series from the '90s, with modern details weaved in. These lightweight beauties will take you everywhere you need to go with comfort and style.

Jyra Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Jyra Sandal
Nordstrom
Jyra Sandal
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson might just be the OG celeb–turned–fashion entrepreneur -- according to her new memoir, the Jessica Simpson Collection was making $1 billion (with a b) in a single year at its peak. And with shoes like the Jyra sandal, it's easy to see why: They're fun, affordable and available in 10 colors.

Charm Kid Suede Bootie
Kristin Cavallari Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Kristin Cavallari Women's Charm Kid Suede Bootie
Amazon
Charm Kid Suede Bootie
Kristin Cavallari Chinese Laundry

It appears that Kristin Cavallari isn't actively designing new shoes for Chinese Laundry -- she's been busy turning her jewelry line, Uncommon James, into a mini lifestyle empire -- but tons of her cute booties, sandals, mules and heels are still available on Amazon. We love these fringe-y booties in all of their 4-inch-heel glory.

REGULARLY $169

Falcon Shoes
Adidas
Kylie Falcon Adidas
Adidas
Falcon Shoes
Adidas

Everything Kylie Jenner touches turns to gold, including her popular footwear collection with Adidas. If metallic is too much of a lewk for your own feet, her Falcon sneakers come in 30 other colors and patterns. 

Pharrell Williams 4D Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Pharrell Williams 4D Shoes
Adidas
Pharrell Williams 4D Shoes
Adidas

Speaking of Adidas collabs: When it comes to men's shoes, Pharrell Williams' fashion-forward and comfy 4D sneakers are among our favorites.

