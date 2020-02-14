Launching a shoe line is a rite of passage for any stylish celebrity -- and the latest to join the club is Jennifer Lopez, who will debut her J.Lo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW this spring.

Lopez joins stars like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker, all of whom have channeled their talents into fun pumps, stylish sneakers, strappy sandals, chic booties and more. Guys like Justin Timberlake and, most recently, J. Cole have branched out into men's footwear as well.

There are really no rules when it comes to celeb shoe collaborations. Some are full-fledged lines with new releases each season, such as Gomez's deal with Puma, while others are one-off collabs -- when they're gone, they're gone. A few with potential have disappeared seemingly overnight (RIP Daya by Zendaya), and then there are surprise hits, like Post Malone's instantly sold out Crocs.

Below, we've rounded up the best celebrity shoes available right now. (And no, we haven't forgotten two major Adidas collabs -- neither Kanye West's Yeezy nor Beyoncé's Ivy Park line are currently in stock.)

The Melly Katy Perry Katy Perry The Melly Katy Perry While Katy Perry is constantly taking fashion risks, her namesake footwear collection strikes a good balance of quirky and practical. This glittery heeled sandal comes in silver, black and bronze for special occasions -- as well as bubblegum stripes in two colorways for when you want a statement shoe. $89 at Katy Perry

Trois SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Zappos Trois SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker It's been more than 15 years since we said goodbye to fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw, whose over-the-top outfits were basically their own character on Sex and the City. But Sarah Jessica Parker's long-running SJP collection is still going strong, thanks to chic styles like these wear-everywhere black booties. $425 at Zappos

Shearling Mules 105 Fenty Fenty Shearling Mules 105 Fenty Pretty much anything Rihanna releases -- music, makeup, clothes -- we want immediately. These gold-heeled shearling mules are no exception. $720 at Fenty

DMX Series 2K Zip Reebok x Gigi Reebok DMX Series 2K Zip Reebok x Gigi ICYMI: Gigi Hadid has teamed up with Reebok! The supermodel's latest capsule collection is inspired by her childhood and Reebok's "Boundless" series from the '90s, with modern details weaved in. These lightweight beauties will take you everywhere you need to go with comfort and style. $100 at Reebok

Jyra Sandal Jessica Simpson Nordstrom Jyra Sandal Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson might just be the OG celeb–turned–fashion entrepreneur -- according to her new memoir, the Jessica Simpson Collection was making $1 billion (with a b) in a single year at its peak. And with shoes like the Jyra sandal, it's easy to see why: They're fun, affordable and available in 10 colors. $79 at Nordstrom

Charm Kid Suede Bootie Kristin Cavallari Chinese Laundry Amazon Charm Kid Suede Bootie Kristin Cavallari Chinese Laundry It appears that Kristin Cavallari isn't actively designing new shoes for Chinese Laundry -- she's been busy turning her jewelry line, Uncommon James, into a mini lifestyle empire -- but tons of her cute booties, sandals, mules and heels are still available on Amazon. We love these fringe-y booties in all of their 4-inch-heel glory. REGULARLY $169 Starting at $59 at Amazon

Falcon Shoes Adidas Adidas Falcon Shoes Adidas Everything Kylie Jenner touches turns to gold, including her popular footwear collection with Adidas. If metallic is too much of a lewk for your own feet, her Falcon sneakers come in 30 other colors and patterns. $120 at Adidas

Pharrell Williams 4D Shoes Adidas Adidas Pharrell Williams 4D Shoes Adidas Speaking of Adidas collabs: When it comes to men's shoes, Pharrell Williams' fashion-forward and comfy 4D sneakers are among our favorites. $400 at Adidas

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale One Last Time -- Up to 75% Off Bags, Shoes and More

The Best Walking Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable

6 Best Running Shoes Perfect for Every Type of Runner