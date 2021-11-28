The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

Attention savvy shoppers: Cyber Monday shopping is officially on.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are over, but Cyber Monday deals are here and Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has great deals on all sorts of gifts and stocking stuffers. Walmart's Deals for Days and Best Buy's Sale also have tons of Cyber Monday discounts you can shop now.

Even with all these sales, finding the right gift for friends and family can be a challenge. To help, we've scoured all the biggest Black Friday sales that are still going on great Cyber Monday deals on all sorts of great gifts, from Alexa-enabled gadgets to buttery soft yoga leggings. They all make great presents and stocking stuffers. And best of all, they're all available under $50.

Want even more gift ideas? Check out our jam-packed 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Don't miss the Cyber Monday deals under $50 ahead from Amazon, Glossier, and more. They make for fab holiday gifts that won't bust your budget.

Zwilling Enfinigy Digital Kitchen Scale Nordstrom Zwilling Enfinigy Digital Kitchen Scale Zwilling is known for chef-quality knives, but it also makes great kitchen appliances and gadgets like this sleek digital scale. It's rechargeable with a USB cable and has a minimalist design, but its real strength is the accuracy in measurements. $40 $33 Buy Now

Corkcicle Coffee Mug Amazon Corkcicle Coffee Mug The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon. $49 $35 Buy Now

Homesick Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. Best of all, they're 30% off right now at Amazon. $34 $27 Buy Now

Chubby Seal Pillow Amazon Chubby Seal Pillow This cute and cuddly seal is 17.6 inches long and makes for a great bedtime companion -- and a fun gift. Don't forget to clip the coupon before checkout to save an extra 10% at Amazon. $28 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 $25 Buy Now

Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products. $44 $28 Buy Now

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath Amazon HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath, now $20 off at Amazon, is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone. $60 $40 Buy Now

