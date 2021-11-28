Shopping

The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

By Latifah Muhammad‍, Carolin Lehmann‍, Fox Van Allen‍
Holiday gifts under $50
Attention savvy shoppers: Cyber Monday shopping is officially on.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are over, but Cyber Monday deals are here and Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has great deals on all sorts of gifts and stocking stuffers. Walmart's Deals for Days and Best Buy's Sale also have tons of Cyber Monday discounts you can shop now.

Even with all these sales, finding the right gift for friends and family can be a challenge. To help, we've scoured all the biggest Black Friday sales that are still going on great Cyber Monday deals on all sorts of great gifts, from Alexa-enabled gadgets to buttery soft yoga leggings. They all make great presents and stocking stuffers. And best of all, they're all available under $50.

Want even more gift ideas? Check out our jam-packed 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Don't miss the Cyber Monday deals under $50 ahead from Amazon, Glossier, and more. They make for fab holiday gifts that won't bust your budget.

Nordstrom
Zwilling Enfinigy Digital Kitchen Scale
Zwilling is known for chef-quality knives, but it also makes great kitchen appliances and gadgets like this sleek digital scale. It's rechargeable with a USB cable and has a minimalist design, but its real strength is the accuracy in measurements. 
$40$33
Uncommon Goods
Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer
The cook in your life will understand exactly why they need this kitchen gadget. 
$25
Glossier
Glossier The 3-Step Skincare Routine
The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. 
$52$32
Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon.
$49$35
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. Best of all, they're 30% off right now at Amazon.
$34$27
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes on Amazon -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
$35$34
Nordstrom
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 Yoga Leggings
These leggings, available at Nordstrom, are designed to comfortably move along with you while reducing chafing. The side pocket keeps your phone secure through every pose so you can have a worry-free workout. 
$108$36
Amazon
Puma 6-Pack Runner Socks
These extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma come in 14 colors at Amazon.
$18$11
Umbra
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
$40$33
Amazon
Chubby Seal Pillow
This cute and cuddly seal is 17.6 inches long and makes for a great bedtime companion -- and a fun gift. Don't forget to clip the coupon before checkout to save an extra 10% at Amazon.
$28
Sephora
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
This set of seven soft, vegan brushes from Sephora will provide you with all the essential tools to complete your full-face makeup look.
$49
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$25
It Cosmetics
IT Cosmetics
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics. 
$28$14
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. You can find it on discount right now at Amazon.
$60$35
Glossier
Glossier The Core Lip Collection
Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products.
$44$28
Amazon
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath, now $20 off at Amazon, is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone.
$60$40
Amazon
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light
With the Kindle's long-lasting charge, easily take the books you're currently reading everywhere you go. The glare-free display reads like a physical book, even when reading outside in the sun.
$90$50
Etsy
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box, available on Etsy.
$60$45
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace, 18"
The gold-tone necklace holds the initial of your choice on one side and "One in a Million" on the other.
$58$35

