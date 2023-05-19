Shopping

The Best Deals from REI's Biggest Sale of the Year: Save Up to 30% on Outdoor Gear for Summer

By ETonline Staff
REI Anniversary Sale 2023
REI is turning 85 and to celebrate, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure just kicked off its biggest sale of the year. The REI Anniversary Sale is running now through Monday, May 29 and it is the best time to stock up on camping and hiking essentials for all your summer adventures. 

Shop the REI Sale

All the gear you need for the upcoming season is steeply discounted by up to 30% off. The REI sale includes popular and trusted brands such as The North Face, Birkenstock, Cotopaxi, Merrell, Hydro Flask, Stanley and more — including new apparel and gadgets.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the 85th Anniversary Sale's discounts. REI members do get special perks, including 20% off on one full-priced item and on any one item from the REI Outlet. Just use code ANNIV23 at checkout to reap the benefits of both discounts.

Whether you want to upgrade your old gear or find a thoughtful Father’s Day gift, REI’s Anniversary Sale has got you covered. From camping gear like tents and sleeping bags to clothing such as hiking boots and fleece jackets, shop all the best REI deals for any outdoor activities or upcoming summer vacations.

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals at REI

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Road-Running Shoes - Men's
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Road-Running Shoes - Men's

Providing a springy ride, the men's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 road-running shoes keep your feet happy, whether you're logging long marathon miles or catching a fun run after work with friends.

$130$91
Salomon X Ultra 4 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes - Men's
Salomon X Ultra 4 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes - Men's
REI
Salomon X Ultra 4 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes - Men's

Drawing on Salomon trail-running expertise, these hiking shoes are light and agile to keep you nimble on uneven terrain.

$160$120
adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's
adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI
adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's

Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace.

$190$133
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Women's
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Women's
REI
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Women's

Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX women's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.

$175$131
Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women's
Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Martina Limited Edition - Women's
REI
Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women's

These limited edition trail-running shoes were exclusively designed by Salomon ultra athlete Martina Valmassoi. They have just the right balance of cushioning and a responsive ride. 

$140$105
Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
REI
Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof hiking shoes have sticky outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.

$130$90
Nike Eclipse Shorts - Women's
Nike Eclipse Shorts
REI
Nike Eclipse Shorts - Women's

Go the distance with these women's Nike Eclipse running shorts. Updated stretch-woven fabric keeps you moving—plus, storage options hold your small essentials.

$52$26
Allbirds Tree Runner Shoes - Women's
Allbirds Tree Runner Shoes - Women's
REI
Allbirds Tree Runner Shoes - Women's

Designed to feel great, breathe well and tread lightly, the women's Allbirds Tree Runner shoes feature a breathable, lightweight construction made using eucalyptus fibers.

$105$84
Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's
Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's
REI
Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's

Embrace cooler nights when camping this summer with Cotopaxi's fleece jacket, which features 100% recycled fabric and fun color blocking—and the zipper helps you vent if you get too warm.

$120$82

Best REI Anniversary Sale Gear Deals

Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent
REI
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent

With its easy setup, smart features and near-vertical walls, the cabin-style Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-person tent offers plenty of space for the whole gang to hang out, stand, stretch and sleep well.

$330$247
Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove
Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove
REI
Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove

Making cooking in the elements easier with the Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 camp stove. Two guards shield the burners and flame from the wind—and grill and griddle accessories give you recipe options.

$210$157
Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cookset 4
Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cookset 4
REI
Stanley Adventure Base Camp Cookset 4

Take your camp food to the next level with this 19-piece cookset. Full-kitchen convenience is packed into a camp-friendly package for truly epicurean adventures.

$90$63
Hydro Flask Water Bottle with Flex Cap - 40 fl. oz.
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Flex Cap - 40 fl. oz.
REI
Hydro Flask Water Bottle with Flex Cap - 40 fl. oz.

The 40 fl. oz. Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth vacuum water bottle keeps you quenched from morning meetings to your favorite hike.

$50$37
REI Co-op HunkerDown 20 Sleeping Bag
REI Co-op HunkerDown 20 Sleeping Bag
REI
REI Co-op HunkerDown 20 Sleeping Bag

This sleeping bag from REI has an extra-large hood so you can bring your favorite pillow from home, and it also folds down when not in use.

$199$139

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

