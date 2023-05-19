The Best Deals from REI's Biggest Sale of the Year: Save Up to 30% on Outdoor Gear for Summer
REI is turning 85 and to celebrate, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure just kicked off its biggest sale of the year. The REI Anniversary Sale is running now through Monday, May 29 and it is the best time to stock up on camping and hiking essentials for all your summer adventures.
All the gear you need for the upcoming season is steeply discounted by up to 30% off. The REI sale includes popular and trusted brands such as The North Face, Birkenstock, Cotopaxi, Merrell, Hydro Flask, Stanley and more — including new apparel and gadgets.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the 85th Anniversary Sale's discounts. REI members do get special perks, including 20% off on one full-priced item and on any one item from the REI Outlet. Just use code ANNIV23 at checkout to reap the benefits of both discounts.
Whether you want to upgrade your old gear or find a thoughtful Father’s Day gift, REI’s Anniversary Sale has got you covered. From camping gear like tents and sleeping bags to clothing such as hiking boots and fleece jackets, shop all the best REI deals for any outdoor activities or upcoming summer vacations.
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals at REI
Providing a springy ride, the men's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 road-running shoes keep your feet happy, whether you're logging long marathon miles or catching a fun run after work with friends.
Drawing on Salomon trail-running expertise, these hiking shoes are light and agile to keep you nimble on uneven terrain.
Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace.
Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX women's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.
These limited edition trail-running shoes were exclusively designed by Salomon ultra athlete Martina Valmassoi. They have just the right balance of cushioning and a responsive ride.
Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof hiking shoes have sticky outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.
Go the distance with these women's Nike Eclipse running shorts. Updated stretch-woven fabric keeps you moving—plus, storage options hold your small essentials.
Designed to feel great, breathe well and tread lightly, the women's Allbirds Tree Runner shoes feature a breathable, lightweight construction made using eucalyptus fibers.
Embrace cooler nights when camping this summer with Cotopaxi's fleece jacket, which features 100% recycled fabric and fun color blocking—and the zipper helps you vent if you get too warm.
Best REI Anniversary Sale Gear Deals
With its easy setup, smart features and near-vertical walls, the cabin-style Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-person tent offers plenty of space for the whole gang to hang out, stand, stretch and sleep well.
Making cooking in the elements easier with the Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 camp stove. Two guards shield the burners and flame from the wind—and grill and griddle accessories give you recipe options.
Take your camp food to the next level with this 19-piece cookset. Full-kitchen convenience is packed into a camp-friendly package for truly epicurean adventures.
The 40 fl. oz. Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth vacuum water bottle keeps you quenched from morning meetings to your favorite hike.
This sleeping bag from REI has an extra-large hood so you can bring your favorite pillow from home, and it also folds down when not in use.
