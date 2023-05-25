Monos luggage is durable, stylish, and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases is offering Memorial Day deals on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.

Whether you need a new checked bag for your summer vacation or were waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, Monos is up 20% off now when you use the code MEMORIAL at checkout. You can also save an extra $20 when you purchase two or more suitcases.

Shop the Monos Sale

Now through Monday, May 29, the Monos Memorial Day Sale is discounting excellent suitcases as well as weekender bags and backpacks for your quick getaway. Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience.

Best known for its sleek carry-ons, including the Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos has made a name for itself with its award-winning suitcases' convenient organization. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel.

Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos Memorial Day Sale. For even more travel deals, check out the best Memorial Day luggage sales to shop ahead of the holiday weekend.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $284 $230 WITH CODE MEMORIAL Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. $306 $248 WITH CODE MEMORIAL Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. $311 $266 WITH CODE MEMORIAL Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. $362 $292 WITH CODE MEMORIAL Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $395 $320 WITH CODE MEMORIAL Shop Now

Metro Backpack Monos Metro Backpack A waterproof vegan leather exterior, trolley sleeve and enough room for a 15-inch laptop adds to the convenience of this backpack. $220 $198 WITH CODE MEMORIAL Shop Now

Metro Duffel Monos Metro Duffel Match this trolley sleeve-equipped duffle to your suitcase for a coordinated look. $230 $207 WITH CODE MEMORIAL Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

