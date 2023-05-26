REI turned 85 and to celebrate, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure is hosting its biggest sale of the year. The REI Anniversary Sale is running now through Monday, May 29 and it is the best time to stock up on camping and hiking essentials for all your summer adventures.

Shop the REI Sale

All the gear you need for the upcoming season is steeply discounted by up to 30% off. REI's Memorial Day weekend sale includes popular and trusted brands such as The North Face, Birkenstock, Cotopaxi, Merrell, Hydro Flask, Stanley and more — including new apparel and gadgets.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the 85th Anniversary Sale's discounts. REI members do get special perks, including 20% off on one full-priced item and on any one item from the REI Outlet. Just use code ANNIV23 at checkout to reap the benefits of both discounts.

Whether you want to upgrade your old gear or find a thoughtful Father’s Day gift, REI’s Anniversary Sale has got you covered. From camping gear like tents and sleeping bags to clothing such as hiking boots and fleece jackets, shop all the best REI deals for any outdoor activities or upcoming summer vacations.

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals at REI

Best REI Anniversary Sale Gear Deals

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 45% On Calpak Luggage for Your Summer Travels

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Summer 2023, According to TikTok

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

These Boots Were Made for Hiking: Shop Oprah's Waterproof Hiking Boots

The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women to Enjoy the Trail

The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Summer Adventures