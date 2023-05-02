Monos luggage is durable, stylish, and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases is offering Mother's Day deals on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip. Whether you are looking for a great Mother's Day gift for your jet-setting mom or need a new checked bag for your summer vacation, Monos luggage is up 15% off now. You can also save up to 10% on travel accessories.

Shop the Monos Sale

Now through Sunday, May 14, the Monos Mother's Day Sale is discounting excellent suitcases as well as weekender bags and backpacks for your quick getaway. Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience.

Best known for its sleek carry-ons, including the Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos has made a name for itself with its award-winning suitcases' convenient organization. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel.

Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos Mother's Day Sale.

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $284 $255 Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. $306 $260 Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. $343 $325 Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. $362 $325 Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $428 $364 Shop Now

Metro Backpack Monos Metro Backpack A waterproof vegan leather exterior, trolley sleeve and enough room for a 15-inch laptop adds to the convenience of this backpack. $220 $198 Shop Now

Metro Duffel Monos Metro Duffel Match this trolley sleeve-equipped duffle to your suitcase for a coordinated look. $230 $207 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

Our Place Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day

The Best Luxe Mother's Day Gifts Under $100 to Spoil Every Type of Mom

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are On Sale for Mother's Day

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day 2023

Save 40% On Mother's Day Beauty Gifts from Laura Geller

Coach's Stylish Handbags Make the Perfect Mother's Day Gift

Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Suitcases and Travel Bags

25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love

Béis Launches Luggage & Weekender Bags in Three New Colors for Spring

Shop The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Travels

Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day