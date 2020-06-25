Shopping

The Best Deals on UGGs at the Amazon Summer Sale

Shop deals on UGGs on Amazon! The footwear brand is offering low prices during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Deals on various UGG shoe styles for women, men and kids are available to add to cart such as slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots. 

Even though Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with deep discounts on popular fashion brands like UGG. Score markdowns on a cozy pair or two of their comfortable shoes. 

Major lines like Levi's, Calvin Klein and Kate Spade are a part of Amazon's Big Style Sale.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best UGG deals on Amazon. 

Kari Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG Kari Flat Sandal
Amazon
Kari Flat Sandal
UGG

This slide features leather criss-cross strap and rubber sole. 

REGULARLY $110

Kamile Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG Kamile Flat Sandal
Amazon
Kamile Flat Sandal
UGG

If you're looking for more support, try this sandal style with heel strap. 

REGULARLY $130

Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG

A pair of waterproof rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. 

REGULARLY $85

Jass Sneaker
UGG
UGG Jass Sneaker
Amazon
Jass Sneaker
UGG

Effortless platform slip-on sneakers. 

REGULARLY $100

Coquette Slipper
UGG
UGG Coquette Slipper
Amazon
Coquette Slipper
UGG

Easy mule-style slippers to pair with loungewear

REGULARLY $120

Ascot Slipper
UGG
UGG Ascot Slipper
Amazon
Ascot Slipper
UGG

Wool-lined suede slippers for indoor and outdoor wear. 

REGULARLY $110

Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
UGG
UGG Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
Amazon
Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
UGG

Moccasin-style boat shoes. 

REGULARLY $125

T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG

Toddler and little kid sizes are available for this adorable little sandal. 

REGULARLY $50

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

