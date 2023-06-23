The Best Deals to Shop from REI’s 4th of July Sale: Save Up to 50% On Camping Gear and Clothing
The official start of summer means camping season is in full swing along with ample excuses to enjoy the great outdoors. REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure, is kicking off the summer with a massive 4th of July Sale. Now's the time to stock up and save on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, clothing and more.
Now through July 4, you can gear up for your next camping or hiking trip during the REI 4th of July Sale. With over 2,000 bestselling products on sale, all the gear you need for summer is steeply discounted by up to 50% off.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the 4th of July Sale's discounts. REI's 4th of July deals include popular and trusted brands such as The North Face, Birkenstock, Cotopaxi, Merrell, Hydro Flask, and Stanley to make sure you are well-equipped.
From camping gear like coolers and camp stoves to apparel such as hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI deals for any outdoor activities or upcoming summer vacations.
Built to handle long-haul drives and fishing trips, the 90-quart Igloo ECOCOOL Roller cooler provides 5 days of ice retention and all-terrain wheels that make it easy to bring anywhere.
Camp, attend sporting events or lounge in your backyard in comfort with the award-winning Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat. It has a durable, oversize frame that supports up to 500 lbs.
No longer binding you to the perfect pair of trees, the Kammok Swiftlet hammock stand offers comfort and freedom to hang your hammock anywhere. It's light and portable for hanging from park to patio.
Unlike most mummy bags, the men's 3-season NEMO Disco 15 sleeping bag is designed to let you sleep on your side in plush comfort anywhere you set up camp. Side sleepers, rejoice!
The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags.
Looking to cook up a feast? The Coleman Cascade 328 3-burner camp stove lets you get 3 dishes going at once with its Even-Temp adjustable burners. They radiate heat equally to avoid burnt spots.
With its easy setup, smart features and near-vertical walls, the cabin-style Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-person tent offers plenty of space for the whole gang to hang out, stand, stretch and sleep well.
Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace.
Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof hiking shoes have sticky outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.
Go the distance with these women's Nike Eclipse running shorts. Updated stretch-woven fabric keeps you moving—plus, storage options hold your small essentials.
