Shopping

The Best Deals to Shop from REI’s 4th of July Sale: Save Up to 50% On Camping Gear and Clothing

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REI 4th of July Sale
Getty

The official start of summer means camping season is in full swing along with ample excuses to enjoy the great outdoors. REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure, is kicking off the summer with a massive 4th of July Sale. Now's the time to stock up and save on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, clothing and more.

Shop the REI Sale

Now through July 4, you can gear up for your next camping or hiking trip during the REI 4th of July Sale. With over 2,000 bestselling products on sale, all the gear you need for summer is steeply discounted by up to 50% off. 

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the 4th of July Sale's discounts. REI's 4th of July deals include popular and trusted brands such as The North Face, Birkenstock, Cotopaxi, Merrell, Hydro Flask, and Stanley to make sure you are well-equipped. 

From camping gear like coolers and camp stoves to apparel such as hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI deals for any outdoor activities or upcoming summer vacations.

Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts.
Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts.
REI
Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts.

Built to handle long-haul drives and fishing trips, the 90-quart Igloo ECOCOOL Roller cooler provides 5 days of ice retention and all-terrain wheels that make it easy to bring anywhere.

$140$105
Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat
Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat
REI
Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat

Camp, attend sporting events or lounge in your backyard in comfort with the award-winning Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat. It has a durable, oversize frame that supports up to 500 lbs.

$100$60
Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand
Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand
REI
Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand

No longer binding you to the perfect pair of trees, the Kammok Swiftlet hammock stand offers comfort and freedom to hang your hammock anywhere. It's light and portable for hanging from park to patio.

$300$210
NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's
NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's
REI
NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's

Unlike most mummy bags, the men's 3-season NEMO Disco 15 sleeping bag is designed to let you sleep on your side in plush comfort anywhere you set up camp. Side sleepers, rejoice!

$320$224
Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle
Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle
REI
Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle

The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags.

$300$162
Coleman Cascade 328 3-Burner Camp Stove
Coleman Cascade 328 3-Burner Camp Stove
REI
Coleman Cascade 328 3-Burner Camp Stove

Looking to cook up a feast? The Coleman Cascade 328 3-burner camp stove lets you get 3 dishes going at once with its Even-Temp adjustable burners. They radiate heat equally to avoid burnt spots.

$200$120
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent
REI
Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-Person Tent

With its easy setup, smart features and near-vertical walls, the cabin-style Eureka Copper Canyon LX 6-person tent offers plenty of space for the whole gang to hang out, stand, stretch and sleep well.

$330$247
adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's
adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI
adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's

Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace.

$190$95
Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
REI
Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Siren Sport 3 Waterproof hiking shoes have sticky outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.

$130$90
Nike Eclipse Shorts - Women's
Nike Eclipse Shorts
REI
Nike Eclipse Shorts - Women's

Go the distance with these women's Nike Eclipse running shorts. Updated stretch-woven fabric keeps you moving—plus, storage options hold your small essentials.

$52$26

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 45% On Calpak Luggage for Your Summer Travels

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Summer 2023, According to TikTok

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

These Boots Were Made for Hiking: Shop Oprah's Waterproof Hiking Boots

The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women to Enjoy the Trail

The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Summer Adventures