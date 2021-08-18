The Best Diaper Bags -- Herschel, Burberry, Stella McCartney and More
Some of the best new diaper bags we're seeing right now look nothing like a diaper bag (and that's a great thing!). And for anyone who's shopping for new moms, mothers to be, or anyone else who's recently entered the world of motherhood, a bag to hold all their baby essentials can be stylish enough to turn heads and garner compliments.
Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look. The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily for any scenario wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of their diapers.
Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks.
