Some of the best new diaper bags we're seeing right now look nothing like a diaper bag (and that's a great thing!). And for anyone who's shopping for new moms, mothers to be, or anyone else who's recently entered the world of motherhood, a bag to hold all their baby essentials can be stylish enough to turn heads and garner compliments.

Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look. The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily for any scenario wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of their diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks.

Anthropologie Fawn Design Cheetah Diaper Bag Anthropologie Anthropologie Fawn Design Cheetah Diaper Bag This easy to clean convertible diaper bag-backpack from Anthropologie combines style and comfort. You can use it as a travel diaper bag, but the backpack straps are detachable to swap out for the messenger bag strap for ease and comfort no matter where you're going. It also comes with six interior pockets and six exterior pockets. $170 Buy Now

Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Backpack The Itzy Ritzy diaper bag backpack is a functional and stylish bag to carry all your baby gear, not just your baby's diaper! It has a changing pad, stroller clips and 17 pockets, including an insulated bottle pocket and an exterior pocket for easy access to mom and dad's essentials. $138 (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Kate Spade Taylor Large Diaper Bag Kate Spade Kate Spade Taylor Large Diaper Bag This Kate Spade diaper bag was designed with style and practicality in mind. Crafted with nylon and leather trim, the main compartment is roomy for disposable or cloth diapers and has plenty of pockets and a removable zipper pouch to organize baby essentials when you're on the go. $298 Buy Now

Mima Trendy Changing Bag Bloomingdale's Mima Trendy Changing Bag If you want a crossbody style, opt for the Mima Trendy Changing Bag. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap, multiple interior pockets, isothermal bottle holder, changing mat and a dirty diaper holder. $155 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Herschel Strand Tote Sprout Herschel Herschel Strand Tote Sprout Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need? $110 AT HERSCHEL Buy Now

Stokke Diaper Bag Bloomingdale's Stokke Diaper Bag This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles. $169 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack Neiman Marcus Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack If you want to invest in a luxurious designer diaper bag, consider the Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack, which comes with a changing mat. $790 AT NEIMAN MARCUS Buy Now

