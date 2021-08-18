Shopping

The Best Diaper Bags -- Herschel, Burberry, Stella McCartney and More

By Meredith Parmar, ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best designer diaper bags 1280
ETonline

Some of the best new diaper bags we're seeing right now look nothing like a diaper bag (and that's a great thing!). And for anyone who's shopping for new moms, mothers to be, or anyone else who's recently entered the world of motherhood, a bag to hold all their baby essentials can be stylish enough to turn heads and garner compliments. 

Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look. The result: an array of sleek backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and other diaper bag options that transition easily for any scenario wherever you go. Some are outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, sippy cups and wet wipes -- among a zillion other mom must-haves. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of their diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks. 

Anthropologie Fawn Design Cheetah Diaper Bag
Anthropologie Fawn Design Cheetah Diaper Bag
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Fawn Design Cheetah Diaper Bag
This easy to clean convertible diaper bag-backpack from Anthropologie combines style and comfort. You can use it as a travel diaper bag, but the backpack straps are detachable to swap out for the messenger bag strap for ease and comfort no matter where you're going. It also comes with six interior pockets and six exterior pockets.
$170
Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Backpack
Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Backpack
The Itzy Ritzy diaper bag backpack is a functional and stylish bag to carry all your baby gear, not just your baby's diaper! It has a changing pad, stroller clips and 17 pockets, including an insulated bottle pocket and an exterior pocket for easy access to mom and dad's essentials.
$138 (REGULARLY $150)
Kate Spade Taylor Large Diaper Bag
Kate Spade Taylor Large Diaper Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Taylor Large Diaper Bag
This Kate Spade diaper bag was designed with style and practicality in mind. Crafted with nylon and leather trim, the main compartment is roomy for disposable or cloth diapers and has plenty of pockets and a removable zipper pouch to organize baby essentials when you're on the go.
$298
Mima Trendy Changing Bag
Mima Trendy Changing Bag
Bloomingdale's
Mima Trendy Changing Bag
If you want a crossbody style, opt for the Mima Trendy Changing Bag. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap, multiple interior pockets, isothermal bottle holder, changing mat and a dirty diaper holder. 
$155 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Herschel Strand Tote Sprout
Herschel Strand Tote Sprout
Herschel
Herschel Strand Tote Sprout
Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need?
$110 AT HERSCHEL
Stella McCartney Kids Logo Tape Diaper Bag
Stella McCartney Kids Logo Tape Diaper Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Stella McCartney Kids Logo Tape Diaper Bag
This baby-changing shoulder bag from Stella McCartney comes complete with a fold-out changing mat and adjustable shoulder strap. It also includes stroller straps and a top handle with a zip closure. 
$430
The Honest Company Uptown Coated Canvas Diaper Backpack
The Honest Company Uptown Coated Canvas Diaper Backpack
Nordstrom
The Honest Company Uptown Coated Canvas Diaper Backpack
This diaper backpack -- which comes from Jessica Alba's brand The Honest Company -- features a classic silhouette. There's no doubt it'll be a go-to option when you're heading on weekend outings with your little one.
$140 AT NORDSTROM
Stokke Diaper Bag
Stokke Diaper Bag
Bloomingdale's
Stokke Diaper Bag
This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles.
$169 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Marc Jacobs Quilted Baby Bag
Marc Jacobs Quilted Baby Bag
Saks Off 5th
Marc Jacobs Quilted Baby Bag
This Marc Jacobs baby bag is quilted and has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap.
$200 AT SAKS OFF FIFTH (REG. $310)
Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack
Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack
Neiman Marcus
Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack
If you want to invest in a luxurious designer diaper bag, consider the Burberry Watson Diaper Backpack, which comes with a changing mat. 
$790 AT NEIMAN MARCUS

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Best Maternity Looks -- Shop Similar Outfits

The Newest SKIMS Arrival Is Here -- Shop the Maternity Collection!

10 Celebrity-Approved Maternity Outfit Ideas to Start Wearing Now

Where to Buy Chic Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

Hatch Maternity Just Dropped a Collection for Target