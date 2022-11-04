Black Friday 2022 is fast approaching and while Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to look for this year's best Apple deals is Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. With Amazon's early Black Friday deals, now's a great to time to save on Apple products that make perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with Amazon Black Friday deals already here, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from the Black Friday 2022 deals is Amazon’s lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can get 34% off the GPS and cellular model of the Series 7 to make calls and send messages right from your Apple Watch.

Amazon currently has early Black Friday deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. To help you find the best Apple deals while they're still available, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE, 40mm The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it. $279 $191 Buy Now

Best Black Friday 2022 MacBook Deals

You can save $400 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,099 Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files. $999 $799 Buy Now

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple AirPods Deals

Save $82 on TikTok's favorite Apple AirPods Max for the holidays. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are on sale in five different colors.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $467 Buy Now

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple iPad Deals

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

2021 Apple iPad Amazon 2021 Apple iPad The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. $899 $800 Buy Now

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple TV Deals

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) Amazon 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences. $199 $114 Buy Now

