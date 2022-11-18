The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple Tech Available Now: Apple Watch, AirPods Max and More
Black Friday 2022 is fast approaching and while Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to look for this year's best Apple deals is Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. With Amazon's early Black Friday deals, now's a great to time to save on Apple products that make perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself.
Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with Amazon Black Friday deals already here, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from the Black Friday 2022 deals is Amazon’s lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can save on the GPS and cellular model of the Series 7 to make calls and send messages right from your Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
Amazon currently has early Black Friday deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. To help you find the best Apple deals while they're still available, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.
Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
Best Black Friday 2022 MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files.
Best Black Friday 2022 Apple AirPods Deals
Save on TikTok's favorite Apple AirPods Max for the holidays. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are on sale in five different colors.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
Best Black Friday 2022 Apple iPad Deals
Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.
You can save on the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
Best Black Friday 2022 Apple TV Deals
Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences.
Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K.
