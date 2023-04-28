Shopping

The Best Early Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now to Get Ready for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Best Early Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales
Andie Swim

Many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer and while we're a month away, now's the time to stock up on essentials like swimsuits. The best Memorial Day swimsuit sales are arriving early this year. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now. 

From sitewide deals on Aerie's viral bikini bottoms to Khloe Kardashian's Good American neon pieces, these early Memorial Day sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody. 

Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Aerie
Aerie
Aerie
Aerie

Aerie bikinis and one-pieces are all 30% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits until Thursday, May 4. 

30% OFF AERIE
J.Crew
J.Crew
J.Crew
J.Crew

During J.Crew's Midseason Sale, you can take an extra 60% off sale styles, including more than 400 swimsuits. Just use the code SALEONSALE at checkout to unlock the deals.

EXTRA 60% OFF J.CREW
WITH CODE SALEONSALE
Good American
Good American
Good American
Good American

Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 25% off all swimsuits designed for every size and every shape.

25% OFF GOOD AMERICAN
WITH CODE FLASH25
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon

Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.

UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON
Andie Swim
Andie Swim
Andie Swim
Andie Swim

Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. More than 200 stylish staples are marked down as low as $30.

UP TO 50% OFF ANDIE SWIM
Madewell
Madewell
Madewell
Madewell

Madewell swimsuits are on sale right now for as little as $10.

UP TO 50% OFF MADEWELL

While summer can't get here soon enough, swimsuit season is already here. If you're looking to refresh your collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.

Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.

$60$42
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit

Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.

$79$59
WITH CODE FLASH25
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.

$50$35
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard
The Monaco Bottom - Lurex Jacquard
Andie
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard

The ruffles on this Demi Moore x Andie Swim acts as a cute decoration. Whereas, the design gives your bottom full coverage.

$75$45
Andie Swim The Tropez Top
The Tropez Top—Crochet
Andie
Andie Swim The Tropez Top

Crochet is an evergreen trend for the summer, and the fabric has never looked cuter than on The Tropez Top.

$75$45
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
Solid & Striped the Nina Belt
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt

The Nina Belt one-piece in navy is a retro staple. Wear it with the contrast belt to highlight your waist, or remove it to wear the one-piece as a bodysuit.

$218$153
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17. 

$25$12
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.

$180$108
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit that has over 15,000 global ratings. 

$35

