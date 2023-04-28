Many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer and while we're a month away, now's the time to stock up on essentials like swimsuits. The best Memorial Day swimsuit sales are arriving early this year. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now.

From sitewide deals on Aerie's viral bikini bottoms to Khloe Kardashian's Good American neon pieces, these early Memorial Day sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody.

Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Aerie Aerie Aerie Aerie bikinis and one-pieces are all 30% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits until Thursday, May 4. 30% OFF AERIE Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew J.Crew During J.Crew's Midseason Sale, you can take an extra 60% off sale styles, including more than 400 swimsuits. Just use the code SALEONSALE at checkout to unlock the deals. EXTRA 60% OFF J.CREW WITH CODE SALEONSALE Shop Now

Good American Good American Good American Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 25% off all swimsuits designed for every size and every shape. 25% OFF GOOD AMERICAN WITH CODE FLASH25 Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15. UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON Shop Now

Andie Swim Andie Swim Andie Swim Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. More than 200 stylish staples are marked down as low as $30. UP TO 50% OFF ANDIE SWIM Shop Now

Madewell Madewell Madewell Madewell swimsuits are on sale right now for as little as $10. UP TO 50% OFF MADEWELL Shop Now

While summer can't get here soon enough, swimsuit season is already here. If you're looking to refresh your collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

The 15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now

The Star of Zendaya's Perfect Spring Manicure Is This $11 Nail Polish

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Save Up to 25% On Oprah’s Favorite Cozy Earth Bedding and Pajamas

The Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Spring Sale

Save 30% On Everlane's Spring-Ready Wardrobe Essentials This Weekend