The Best Early Memorial Day Tech Deals at Walmart: Save Up to 80% on AirPods, Apple Watches, TVs and More
Walmart always brings incredible early Memorial Day savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets this spring. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, a vacuum for spring cleaning, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop ahead of Memorial Day.
The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. If you are looking for some gear to upgrade your TV or work-from-home setup, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.
Below, shop the best early Memorial Day tech deals available right now at Walmart.
The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. Here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Get the GPS + Cellular, 45mm size for an incredible price. The GPS feature pairs with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to make and receive calls or get texts and notifications.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
The Best Walmart Deals on Samsung
This Smart TV powered by Tizen built in elevates what you watch, especially on top of the powerful 4K upscaling of the Crystal Processor 4K.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
Stream or work on the go with the user-friendly Galaxy Tab from Samsung. It has fast processing speed and exquisite resolution so you won't have to worry about lag time or poor picture quality.
If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
The Best Walmart TV Deals
For streaming all of this spring's new shows you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
This Sony Smart TV 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS Pro gives an upgrade to your details and color that feels natural and immersive.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
These Beats Flex aren't true wireless headphones — but they are still in the wireless family. Because a wire connects the left and right headphone, they aren't considered true wireless earbuds.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 26 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend
The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $1,400 Ahead of Memorial Day
The Best Early Memorial Day Mattress Sales to Shop Now
The Best Early Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales You Can Shop Right Now
The Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Your Memorial Day Barbecues: Shop Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and More
Shop Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Ahead of Mother's Day
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Is on Sale for $39 Ahead of Mother's Day
Drew Barrymore & Hailey Bieber's Favorite Facial Sunscreen Is On Sale
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart: Shop Dining Sets, Tables, Outdoor Chairs and More
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now
Kris Jenner's Safely Cleaning Launches New Products
Get $70 Off This Xbox Series S Bundle to Gear Up and Start Gaming
Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products
John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart