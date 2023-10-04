The upcoming October Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and the early deals are already turning heads. Before the official event begins, you’ve got a golden opportunity to snag some particularly awesome deals. Right now, you can save up to 71% on Echo Show, Echo Dot, and other Amazon devices. Plus, save up to 50% on Amazon Fire Tablets for the whole family.

If that isn't enough to get excited about, Amazon has plenty of other goodies to catch your eye, from laptops to kitchen gadgets and everything in between. Amazon has a little something for everyone, including the little ones. Even though Prime Big Deal Days is coming on October 10 and 11, you don't have to wait around to shop some of the best deals on Amazon devices designed specifically for kids. Jump in now and save up to a whopping 57% on Echo Dot smart assistants, Kindle e-readers, and Fire tablet bundles.

Whether you're hoping to introduce your child to their first smart device or upgrade their current gadget, there's no better time than now. With discounts like these on products like the Echo Dot Kids Edition, you can get your hands on kid-friendly tech that blends fun with learning – while giving your children some enrichment time with tech that can help develop important habits.

We’ve made it super simple for you. Below, find all the early Prime Day sales on all the kids’ Amazon devices you can shop right now. When you’re done, be sure to keep checking back for more Prime Day specials on other gear, no matter what you’re looking for this holiday season.

The Best Early October Prime Day Deals on Devices for Kids

Echo Glow Amazon Echo Glow The Echo Glow elevates kids' bedtime and other daily routines with customizable lighting and handy timers for activities like reading or watching TV. With its fun rainbow lights and color selection, it's a delight at a great price. Keep in mind, though: It does need an Echo device to connect with. $30 $17 Shop Now

Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd gen) Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd gen) The Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd gen) turns Alexa into a learning companion. Enhanced sound brings stories and music to life, while the new "Hey Disney!" feature lets kids chat with Disney characters. They can also get homework help, explore educational content, and manage their routines — all under the watchful eye of parents. $100 $45 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids With waterproof features and Amazon's two-year worry-free guarantee, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is perfect for young book lovers. Plus, it comes with a year of free access to Kindle Kids+, which offers thousands of free books and other content to help the little ones grow and learn. $170 $110 Shop Now

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) The Echo Dot Kids (5th gen) is Alexa's premium smart speaker just for youngsters. With superior sound and plenty of content with a free year of Kindle Kids+, it's the perfect blend of learning, fun and security. With the two-year worry-free guarantee from Amazon, you're covered no matter what the kids do to it. $60 $28 Shop Now

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro + Kids Headset Bundle Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro + Kids Headset Bundle The Fire HD 10 Pro Kids Tablet + Kids Headset bundle pairs the powerful Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet with a pair of headphones so your little ones can enjoy their favorite content in private. The tablet sports an octa-core processor for zippy performance, and its candy-colored Kid-Proof case means safety even in little hands. At this price, you could even give each kid their own!

$240 $155 Shop Now

The sales ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best early October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

