Kids are back at school after winter break, and if they're in class for in-person learning, they probably need a hefty supply of face masks to protect them from coronavirus (COVID-19) -- especially now with the fast-spreading Omicron variant. After a short break from mask mandates last summer, many city and local governments are now requiring people to wear a face covering indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and its now dominant strain, the Omicron variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Many retailers offer a cloth face mask that is an alternative to true personal protective equipment (PPE), but with the speed Omicron is spreading, a lot of people are trading in their cloth reusable face mask for disposable N95, KN95 and KF94 masks for better protection.

If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), and allows for unrestricted breathing.

N95, KN95 and KF94 Masks for Kids:

Prahalum Kids KF94 Face Mask Walmart Prahalum Kids KF94 Face Mask A cloth mask may not be the best face mask option for your kids -- if you're looking for multiple layers, these KF94 masks have four layers of filtration for your kids' protection. $26 $20 Buy Now

AOTDAOU KN95 Kid Mask for Children Amazon AOTDAOU KN95 Kid Mask for Children If colorful masks makes it easier to convince your kids to wear a disposable mask, these KN95 masks from Amazon are a great option. These masks come in a pack of 20 and they're individually wrapped. $40 FOR 20 Buy Now

Cloth Masks:

GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks Etsy GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks These double-layer cotton face masks are designed to fit a child's face and are made in Los Angeles and being restocked daily. You can order individual masks, family four-packs or a "Mommy and me" set. $12 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Threadless Tie Dye Threadless Threadless Tie Dye Face masks from Manhattan-based clothing site Rocks Off via Threadless are made in the U.S. and can be washed and reused. They are also reversible, unisex and made with a two-ply cotton poly blend. Kids' masks cost $12, with proceeds going to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world. $10 AT THREADLESS Buy Now

Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks Each pack of these Sanctuary masks comes with two Dino prints, one camo print, one pink camo print and one baby leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via the brand's Instagram Live). Note that orders may require up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping. $25 FOR 5 AT SANCTUARY Buy Now

Vistaprint Kids' Doodles Vistaprint Vistaprint Kids' Doodles Choose from doodle-inspired dinosaurs, planets and smiley faces. Vistaprint also offers 10-packs of face mask filters, which are engineered to be used up to 12 hours. $13 AT VISTAPRINT Buy Now

Cubcoats Kids Face Masks Amazon Cubcoats Kids Face Masks This two-pack of Cubcoats kids' face masks, featuring Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, are reusable and can be hand washed and dried. They are made with two layers of cotton and elastic ear loops and have a metal nose clip for a protective fit. These masks are recommended for kids age four and up. $7 AT AMAZON Buy Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

