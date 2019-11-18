The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts for Her

Have you already started stressing about where you’re going to find (or even find the time to find) a thoughtful and useful gift for your hard-to-please mother-in-law, best friend or work wife?

Look no further. We’ve culled the internet for the clutch beauty products and fashion gifts that even the toughest-to-shop-for people on your list are 100 percent (OK, fine, 99 percent) guaranteed to love.

What makes these fashion and beauty gifts so special? Each one actually delivers on its promises, has attracted a loyal following, is truly original -- or just looks really good. In other words, this is stuff they probably secretly want to buy for themselves.

Ahead, our top picks for the best fashion and beauty gifts for the holidays.

Gisele Robe Eberjey Bloomingdale's Gisele Robe Eberjey This robe from lingerie stalwart Eberjey is minimalist, flattering and insanely soft. If she works from home, this could be her new go-to office outfit. (We’d do it too, okay?) $98 at Bloomingdale's

Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body with Sunflower Extract Supergoop! Amazon Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body with Sunflower Extract Supergoop! Any derm will tell you that sunscreen is the cheapest anti-aging treatment out there. And Supergoop! has become ubiquitous in the beauty world for a reason -- it works and feels incredibly lightweight for a 50 SPF sunscreen. Plus, it’ll get her excited for her upcoming vacation. $22 at Amazon

Bloom Acqua di Fiori Eau de Toilette 3.3 oz. Gucci Bloomingdale's Bloom Acqua di Fiori Eau de Toilette 3.3 oz. Gucci This strong Gucci floral scent smells heavenly -- and looks great on a dresser, too. Think of it as equal parts beauty gift and decor piece. $112 at Bloomingdale's

Gold Small Everyday Hoop Earrings Sophie Buhai SSENSE Gold Small Everyday Hoop Earrings Sophie Buhai Yes, we found them. These are simply perfect gold earrings that she’ll reach for every day. $325 at SSENSE

Beautifying Face Oil Tata Harper Nordstrom Beautifying Face Oil Tata Harper This luxurious, lightweight face oil gives off just the right amount of glow and smells great. Every beauty obsessive we know has this in her stash. $98 at Nordstrom

Bedford Nylon Backpack State Bloomingdale's Bedford Nylon Backpack State So. Many. Pockets. (Plus, interior pen sleeves and card slots!) And this color makes a statement even if you’re just taking it to the gym. REGULARLY $115 $69 at Bloomingdale's

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Sephora Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Does your bestie want to wear a bold lipstick created by makeup mogul Rihanna? Yes. Yes, she does. $18 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts for Teenage Girls That Are Actually Cool

The Best Gifts for Mom That Are Meaningful

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Celebrity Brand Items to Give -- Savage x Fenty, Goop and More