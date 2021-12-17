Shopping

The Best Fitness Tracker to Buy Right Now

By ETonline Staff
best fitness trackers
If you need help in achieving your exercise goals for the new year, fitness trackers are one of the best motivators for moving. Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness watch is a great way to stay on top of your progress.

A fitness tracker, smartwatch, fitness band or whatever you want to call it can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. These on-the-go fitness tracker watches make a great companion in keep you on track for a healthy lifestyle with various features including activity tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, workout guides and more.

There are a lot of fitness tracker options out there, so to help you choose the right one, ET has gathered our top picks that range in design, features and pricing that'll fit your needs. You'll find a variety of choices such as the Fitbit, Garmin Vivosmart, Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Apple Watch.

Shop the best fitness trackers below.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
The new Apple Watch Series 7 gives you deeper insights on your fitness tracking. It monitors your oxygen, ECG and steps all at once! This enhanced Apple Watch has an Always-On Retina display that's nearly 20% larger than the Series 6. Save $50 right now on Amazon and if you're ordering this as a gift, it'll arrive before Christmas! 
$499$449
Coros Apex
Coros Apex
REI
Coros Apex
The Coros Apex is a great running watch. This durable, waterproof tracker with GPS will keep up with any athlete in any weather. In addition to heart rate monitor, smart device notification and sleep tracking, this watch has over 200 preloaded exercises, Advanced Training Analysis and Recovery Advisor. It also has a Back-to-Start feature that lets you trace back your steps. The Coros software introduces new activity modes and features throughout the year.
$300
Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker
Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker
Best Buy
Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity Tracker
The Garmin Vivosmart 4 has all the essential fitness features activity tracking, sleep monitoring (light, deep and REM stages), heart rate tracking, all-day stress tracking and body energy monitoring. This fitness watch uses the heart rate data and VO2 max reading -- the maximum amount of oxygen utilized during exercise -- to estimate your fitness level. You can also set up vibration notification alerts for your phone and keep it on while swimming or showering.
$100
Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch
Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smartwatch
Best Buy
Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch is currently $150 off at Best Buy. This stylish fitness tracker monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, sleep and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. 
$350$200
Garmin Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch
Great for beginner runners (and fitness watch users), the easy-to-use Garmin Forerunner 55 has all the basics you want, including GPS-based pace guidance. 
$200
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. 
$100$70
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
The Fitbit Versa 2 is the ultimate smartwatch to keep you right on track with whatever your wellness and fitness goal is, and it's under $150. It has capabilities for heart rate monitoring, built-in Alexa, sleep tracking and even swim tracking. 
$130
WYZE Band Fitness Tracker
WYZE Band Fitness Tracker
Amazon
WYZE Band Fitness Tracker
The WYZE Band Fitness Tracker is available at an unbeatable price at just under $33. If you don't need all the fancy smartwatch features, opt for this simple, no-fuss device. 
$33
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition
The Samsung Galaxy Watch in the Active2 Under Armour version provides guided coaching to make reaching your fitness goals easy. Not only does this smartwatch have heart health monitoring, sleep and stress control and activity tracker, it can also give you personalized tips and updates for running and pair with Under Armour's digitally connected running shoes. 
$300$250

