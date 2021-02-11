Working out at home is still the safest option right now and with warmer weather on its way, fitness trackers are one of the best motivators for moving. Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness tracker watch is a great way to stay on top of your progress.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. To help you choose the right one, we have gathered styles that range in features and price that'll fit your needs. You'll find a variety of choices such as Fitbits, the fan favorite Apple Watch and the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best fitness tracker to buy right now.

Coros Apex Multisport GPS Watch REI Coros Apex Multisport GPS Watch The Coros Apex is a great running watch. This durable, waterproof tracker with GPS will keep up with any athlete in any weather. In addition to heart rate monitor, smart device notification and sleep tracking, this watch has over 200 preloaded exercises, Advanced Training Analysis and Recovery Advisor. It also has a Back-to-Start feature that lets you trace back your steps. The Coros software introduces new activity modes and features throughout the year. $350 AT REI BUY NOW

Apple Watch Series 6 Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 This New Apple Watch Series 6 gives you deeper insights on your fitness tracking --it monitors your oxygen, ECG, and steps all at once! The enhanced Apple watch has an Always-On Retina display larger than the last watch. $339 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) BUY NOW

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. $274 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350) BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy Fit Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Fit Monitor multiple fitness activities, measure distance and steps, and track time, activity and sleep. The fitness tracker can be synced to select Apple and Android devices. It's water-resistant as well. $100 AT BEST BUY BUY NOW

Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life! $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is one of the top fitness trackers for runners. This smartwatch also sync up with you music streaming service like Spotify. This Garmin smartwatch evaluates your current training status to let you know if you are if you’re undertraining or overdoing it. $325 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350) BUY NOW

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch A Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and even Swim Tracking. This Fitbit Smartwatch is the ultimate tracker to keep you right on track with whatever your wellness and fitness goal is. $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) BUY NOW

Wyze Band Activity Tracker Amazon Wyze Band Activity Tracker This WYZE Band Activity Tracker has Amazon Alexa built-in which allows you to do everything from controlling your smart devices to checking the weather. This WYZE Band Activity Tracker is a steal, so get it while supplies last. $30 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Fitbit Charge 4 Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Amazon Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch This Garmin fitness tracker is a versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. It also features smart notifications -- you can connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. Shop now to get it for $100 off the original price. $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker Amazon Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker This Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is affordable and functional allowing you to monitor your steps, control your music, call and receive messages, all while enjoy up to 10 days of battery life. Save 30% when you apply the coupon. $36 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Fitbit Ionic Watch Amazon Fitbit Ionic Watch With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, this Fitbit fitness tracker is a water resistant smartwatch that also tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging. $182 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. $199 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 The Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Garmin Garmin Vivosmart 4 The Garmin Vivosmart 4 has all the essential fitness features activity tracking, sleep monitoring (light, deep and REM stages), heart rate tracking, all-day stress tracking and body energy monitoring. This fitness watch uses the heart rate data and VO2 max reading -- the maximum amount of oxygen utilized during exercise -- to estimate your fitness level. You can also set up vibration notification alerts for your phone and keep it on while swimming or showering. $130 AT GARMIN BUY NOW

Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. $139 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. Shop now to get it for $80 off the original price. $170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 5 Amazon Apple Watch Series 5 If you're looking for a smartwatch that does it all, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest version and has an always-on retina display. The ECG app is perfect for heart rate monitoring, and the Activity rings help track your physical activity and fitness progress. It's also water-resistant, has connected GPS and shows advanced workout metrics. In addition, you can stream your favorite tunes and podcasts via Apple Music, call and text via cellular capabilities, use Apple Pay, ask Siri, buy apps directly from the built-in App Store and choose from more than 100 Apple Watch faces for a custom look. $307 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400) BUY NOW

