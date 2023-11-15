Save big on the best gifts for Funko fanatics with Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
As Black Friday draws near, it's officially time to start checking off your gift list. If you're in search of the perfect present for the pop culture enthusiast at the very top of your list, Amazon has kicked off it's Black Friday deals on a wide array of Holiday gifts that will be cherished by any kind of fan.
While there are many great options for fandom collectibles, Funko Pops are some of the most fun and affordable ways for fans to show off their favorite pop culture figures. Best of all, Amazon shoppers can save up to 58% on Funko Pop figures, games and accessories from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and other popular fandoms.
Funko Pop makes perfect gifts with something for everybody to love. It can be hard to choose between all the different Funko Pop figures that are available, so we've gathered our favorite finds to give this holiday season. With such steep discounts, many of these holiday gifts cost as little as $6, so you can pick one up for everyone on your list.
Best Black Friday Deals on Funko Pop Figures
Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Action Figure Boba Fett
Complete your Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection with the iconic character, Boba Fett, now on sale for 54% off.
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian- Luke Skywalker with Grogu
Kids and adults alike will love this Luke Skywalker Funko Pop—especially when it features Baby Yoda.
Funko Pop! Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness
This Doctor Strange with Chase figure perfectly captures the Sorcerer Supreme (portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch) and his stoic persona. Decorate your shelves with your favorite Marvel Comics character.
Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister
Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.
Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack
Pop! Star-Lord, Pop! Groot, Pop! Drax, Pop! Mantis, and Pop! Rocket are dressed for festive heroic fun. Join them for action-packed, holiday-themed adventures through the cosmos.
Best Black Friday Deals on Funko Games
Funko Pop! Dr. Seuss - Grinch Grow Your Heart Card Game
Be a Grinch or a Who and determine which Christmas goodies to keep.
Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game
Guess which beloved character or show-inspired situation your friends would choose. When you score, move through the charming folk art map of Schitt’s Creek.
Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of The Spirits Board Game
Embark on a spooky journey through the haunted mansion's rooms and collect matching sets of ghost cards to score points with Funko's Call of The Spirits Board Game.
Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game
Play as famous Kaiju, with each player selecting to be either Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghiborah, or Megalon, and battle to see which monster will reign as king.
Best Black Friday Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals
Right now, you can snag huge discounts on the Advent calendars that’ll make your kids’ holiday countdown epic — especially if they are Funko Pop fanatics. Below, shop Amazon's best deals on Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2023.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel
Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023
Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gifts
The Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals on Toys: Save Up to 50% on Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More
Gifts
The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale for Less Than $20 During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Sales & Deals
The 50 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now: Save on Samsung, Nespresso, UGG and More
Sales & Deals
Chanel No. 5 Perfume Never Goes on Sale — But It's 25% Off During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Sales & Deals