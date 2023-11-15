Gifts

The Best Funko Pop Gifts on Sale for Black Friday: Save on Pop-Culture Figures, Advent Calendars and More

Spider Man Funko Pop
Amazon
Updated: 9:24 AM PST, November 15, 2023

Save big on the best gifts for Funko fanatics with Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

As Black Friday draws near, it's officially time to start checking off your gift list. If you're in search of the perfect present for the pop culture enthusiast at the very top of your list, Amazon has kicked off it's Black Friday deals on a wide array of Holiday gifts that will be cherished by any kind of fan.

While there are many great options for fandom collectibles, Funko Pops are some of the most fun and affordable ways for fans to show off their favorite pop culture figures. Best of all, Amazon shoppers can save up to 58% on Funko Pop figures, games and accessories from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and other popular fandoms.

Shop the Funko Pop Deals

Funko Pop makes perfect gifts with something for everybody to love. It can be hard to choose between all the different Funko Pop figures that are available, so we've gathered our favorite finds to give this holiday season. With such steep discounts, many of these holiday gifts cost as little as $6, so you can pick one up for everyone on your list.

Best Black Friday Deals on Funko Pop Figures

Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Action Figure Boba Fett

Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Action Figure Boba Fett
Amazon

Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Action Figure Boba Fett

Complete your Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection with the iconic character, Boba Fett, now on sale for 54% off.

$13 $6

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian- Luke Skywalker with Grogu

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian- Luke Skywalker with Grogu
Amazon

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian- Luke Skywalker with Grogu

Kids and adults alike will love this Luke Skywalker Funko Pop—especially when it features Baby Yoda.

$13 $9

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

Funko Pop! Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness
Amazon

Funko Pop! Marvel: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

This Doctor Strange with Chase figure perfectly captures the Sorcerer Supreme (portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch) and his stoic persona. Decorate your shelves with your favorite Marvel Comics character. 

$13 $6

Shop Now

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister
Amazon

Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack
Amazon

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5-Pack

Pop! Star-Lord, Pop! Groot, Pop! Drax, Pop! Mantis, and Pop! Rocket are dressed for festive heroic fun. Join them for action-packed, holiday-themed adventures through the cosmos.

$60 $44

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Deals on Funko Games

Funko Pop! Dr. Seuss - Grinch Grow Your Heart Card Game

Funko Pop! Dr. Seuss - Grinch Grow Your Heart Card Game
Amazon

Funko Pop! Dr. Seuss - Grinch Grow Your Heart Card Game

Be a Grinch or a Who and determine which Christmas goodies to keep. 

$9 $7

Shop Now

Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game

Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game
Amazon

Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game

Guess which beloved character or show-inspired situation your friends would choose. When you score, move through the charming folk art map of Schitt’s Creek.

$20 $8

Shop Now

Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of The Spirits Board Game

Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of The Spirits Board Game
Amazon

Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of The Spirits Board Game

Embark on a spooky journey through the haunted mansion's rooms and collect matching sets of ghost cards to score points with Funko's Call of The Spirits Board Game.

$25 $11

Shop Now

Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game

Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game
Amazon

Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash Strategy Game

Play as famous Kaiju, with each player selecting to be either Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghiborah, or Megalon, and battle to see which monster will reign as king.

$35 $19

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals

Right now, you can snag huge discounts on the Advent calendars that’ll make your kids’ holiday countdown epic — especially if they are Funko Pop fanatics. Below, shop Amazon's best deals on Funko Pop Advent calendars for 2023.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$50 $48

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel

Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023

Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.

$50 $28

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

