Show her just how much she means to you with these lovely gifts for the mother figure in your life.
The holiday gift-giving season is upon us!
Of all the most important gift recipients on your list, getting a gift for Mom is likely a top priority. And why not treat Mom? Mothers deserve to be celebrated not just on Mother's Day, but all year long — and that includes the holidays.
When it comes to gifts for moms, there are a lot of options to ensure you select a more thoughtful gift than a gift card. You can't go wrong with a sentimental gift, such as a sparkling piece of jewelry or an impressive flower bouquet. If she's a busy mom who's a coffee drinker, a French press may be the perfect gift. If she has embraced the coastal cowgirl trend that's been big in 2023, a new pair of cowboy boots may be a good fit to gift mom. There are also self-care gifts like a Theragun or skin care products that will bring a smile to her face come Christmas morning.
With all of the choices on the market, we're here to help you select a great gift for your mom or the mother of your children. Below, shop some of the best gift ideas for Mom in 2023.
John Hardy Love Knot Bracelet
John Hardy's bestselling Love Knot Bracelet is sure to impress. It features separately woven chains that are tied by hand into a knot, which is meant to represent commitment, resilience and love. This sterling silver bracelet comes in a range of sizes.
Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set
Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream.
Tecovas The Annie by Kristopher Brock
If she's a country music fan or a country gal at heart, she'll be wowed by these stunning, limited-edition Tecovas cowboy boots made in collaboration with designer Kristopher Brock. These boots have a beautiful floral inlay.
BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription
This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for.
Free People Balsam Fir Candle
This festive candle will add warmth to her holiday. It has two wicks and notes of sweet balsam, fir needles and velvet musk.
L*Space Hygge Coat
This coat's name says it all: She can embrace the hygge lifestyle by cozying up in this midi-length jacket. It has a neutral plaid print and comes in sizes XS/S and M/L.
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
This special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in blue blush, but other colors are available as well. It comes with a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and an exclusive brush and comb.
Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set
Spoil her with this gift set from Dior, which includes a Dior Addict Lip Glow in 001 Pink, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 001 Pink, Capture Totale Le Sérum and Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet perfume.
Brightland The Mini Artist Series
This high-quality olive oil set in bottles with special, artist-designed labels is pretty enough to display on the kitchen counter.
Stanley 40 oz. The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Get her a cult-favorite Stanley cup. She won't have to refill this ideal car companion as often, thanks to its 40-ounce size.
Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Kickstart her wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.
StackedSkincare Ice Roller and Face Massager
This ice roller reduces the appearance of under-eye bags, visibly lifts and sculpts natural facial contours, and soothes even the most sensitive skin.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
FluffCo Luxury Hotel Robe
This robe is a must-have for anyone who appreciates comfort with its plush interior lining, microfiber cotton exterior, and tasteful grey piping.
Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black
These best-selling satin pajamas are perfect for lounging in style. They're available in sizes XS to 6X.
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.
Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set
Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream.
