The Best Gifts Under $50 -- Dog Beds, Muscle Guns, Fuzzy Slippers and more

By Carolin Lehmann‍, Fox Van Allen‍, Danica Creahan‍
Holiday gifts under $50
Christmas is just a few days away and if you're searching for gifts on a budget this year, there are still great gift ideas under $50 that you can shop right now. 

Finding the right gift for every loved one amidst the chaos of the holiday season can be quite the challenge. To help, we've scoured the depths of the internet in search of the best budget-friendly gifts, from stocking stuffers to the biggest box under the tree. And best of all, they're all under $50.

Keep reading to check out all the best gifts under $50. 

Tzumi Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Tzumi Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Nordstrom Rack
Tzumi Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Looking for an affordable muscle gun for an exercise enthusiast? This one from Nordstrom Rack fits the bill. 
$100$50
Doodle By Meg For Deny Zodiac Round Cutting Board
Doodle By Meg For Deny Zodiac Round Cutting Board
Urban Outfitters
Doodle By Meg For Deny Zodiac Round Cutting Board
For the cook who likes to be guided by the stars with each dish, this zodiac cutting board is a unique gift idea.
$35
Fuzzy Slide Slippers
Anthropologie Fuzzy Slide Slippers
Anthropologie
Fuzzy Slide Slippers
Help usher in 2022 as the year of cozy with these fuzzy slippers from Anthropology.
$40$28
Self-Watering Sunflower Grow Kit
Uncommon Goods Self-Watering Sunflower Grow Kit
Uncommon Goods
Self-Watering Sunflower Grow Kit
You don't have to be a gardener to appreciate fresh blooms with this Self-Watering Sunflower Grow Kit from Uncommon Goods.
$38
Dylan's Candy Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box
Dylan's Candy Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box
Nordstrom
Dylan's Candy Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box
If you really want to impress the chocolate lover in your life, a selection from Dylan's Candy will do the trick. 
$26
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed (Bed & Blanket)
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed (Bed & Blanket)
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes on Amazon -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
$50$36
Purrble calming companion toy
Purrble calming companion toy
Purrble via Amazon
Purrble calming companion toy
The Purrble is a calming toy powered by responsive technology to promote healthy emotional regulation. Your Purrble's heart races to express emotion, and by cuddling the toy you can turn your Purrble's racing heart into a calming purr, soothing your own nervous system in the process. 
$50
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
Pacifica Beauty
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle
The Coconut Cream bath and body bundle includes a body scrub, body wash and lotion, all crafted with a relaxing aromatherapy blend and skin-loving antioxidants including hyaluronic acid and plant extracts to help your skin feel soft and your mind at ease after every use. 
$33$26
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
A super soft, plush throw with fringe detail. 
$40$32
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Macy's
Bella 2-Quart Electric Air Fryer
A compact electronic air fryer that'll instantly make cooking easy. 
$65$38
Areaware Tall Stacking Planter
Urban Outfitters Areaware Tall Stacking Planter
Urban Outfitters
Areaware Tall Stacking Planter
Style meets decor with this mini stacking planter from Urban Outfitters
$32
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
$40$33
Côté Table Dalbert Wood Cutting Board
Dalbert Wood Cutting Board
Verishop
Côté Table Dalbert Wood Cutting Board
A top-grade wooden cutting board that'll be useful and look good in any kitchen. 
$42$32
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
The Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse gift set is the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty lover. It comes with three mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminzers and a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in all new shades. 
$38
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. You can find it on discount right now at Amazon.
$60$35
Kate Spade Something Sparkly Heart Clay Pavé Studs
Kate Spade Something Sparkly Heart Clay Pave Studs
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Something Sparkly Heart Clay Pavé Studs
Score these sparkly stud earrings from Kate Spade for under $30 with the promo code GIVETUES. 
$48
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
Nordstrom
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
You can light up this luxurious and earthy candle any day of the week. 
$48$29
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick
IT Cosmetics
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics. 
$29
Rifle Paper Co. 2022 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner
Rifle Paper Co. 2022 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co. 2022 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner
A 2022 planner is a great gift idea. This Rifle Paper Co. 2022 12-Month Spiral Planner has all of the elegance of its other notebooks only this one will help you stay organized. 
$26
Glossier The 3-Step Skincare Routine
Glossier The Skincare Set
Glossier
Glossier The 3-Step Skincare Routine
The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. 
$52$40
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon.
$49$36
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
Amazon
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath, now $20 off at Amazon, is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone.
$60$40
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. Best of all, they're 30% off right now at Amazon.
$34
Chubby Seal Pillow
Chubby Blob Seal Pillow, Stuffed Cotton Plush Animal
Amazon
Chubby Seal Pillow
This cute and cuddly seal is 17.6 inches long and makes for a great bedtime companion -- and a fun gift. Don't forget to clip the coupon before checkout to save an extra 10% at Amazon.
$40
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$30
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
Etsy
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box, available on Etsy.
$60$45

