Christmas is just a few days away and if you're searching for gifts on a budget this year, there are still great gift ideas under $50 that you can shop right now.

Finding the right gift for every loved one amidst the chaos of the holiday season can be quite the challenge. To help, we've scoured the depths of the internet in search of the best budget-friendly gifts, from stocking stuffers to the biggest box under the tree. And best of all, they're all under $50.

And don't forget to check out our other gift guides with 2021 gift ideas under $30, $50 and $100 to help you totally nail your holiday shopping this year.

Keep reading to check out all the best gifts under $50.

Want even more gift ideas? Check out our jam-packed 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Purrble calming companion toy Purrble via Amazon Purrble calming companion toy The Purrble is a calming toy powered by responsive technology to promote healthy emotional regulation. Your Purrble's heart races to express emotion, and by cuddling the toy you can turn your Purrble's racing heart into a calming purr, soothing your own nervous system in the process. $50 Buy Now

Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle Pacifica Beauty Pacifica Beauty Coconut Cream Bundle The Coconut Cream bath and body bundle includes a body scrub, body wash and lotion, all crafted with a relaxing aromatherapy blend and skin-loving antioxidants including hyaluronic acid and plant extracts to help your skin feel soft and your mind at ease after every use. $33 $26 Buy Now

Corkcicle Coffee Mug Amazon Corkcicle Coffee Mug The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon. $49 $36 Buy Now

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath Amazon HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath, now $20 off at Amazon, is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone. $60 $40 Buy Now

Homesick Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. Best of all, they're 30% off right now at Amazon. $34 Buy Now

Chubby Seal Pillow Amazon Chubby Seal Pillow This cute and cuddly seal is 17.6 inches long and makes for a great bedtime companion -- and a fun gift. Don't forget to clip the coupon before checkout to save an extra 10% at Amazon. $40 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 $30 Buy Now

