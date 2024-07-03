If there’s one sneaker brand that consistently tops the charts of best running, walking and hiking shoes, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and even celebs for far more than exercising. The brand's most popular styles rarely go on sale, but we've found major 4th of July deals on Hoka sneakers for men and women to pound the pavement this summer.

Hoka shoes are up to 40% off for all your runs, walks, and hikes. Whether or not you plan to exercise more outside this season, the brand's beloved sneakers are perfect for running errands, traveling, standing all day, or just completing your athleisure look. Hoka sales are notoriously far and few in between, so these deals on the brand's shoes are not to be missed.

To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. From the best-selling Clifton 8 to the newly marked down Mach 5, shop the best Hoka 4th of July sales below.

Best 4th of July Hoka Deals for Men

Hoka Men's Speedgoat 5 Hoka Hoka Men's Speedgoat 5 For a smooth ride on the trail, the new Speedgoat is best for trail running and hiking. This workhorse improves on its predecessors with less weight and more traction than ever before. $155 $124 Shop Now

Best 4th of July Hoka Deals for Women

Hoka Women's Bondi X Nordstrom Rack Hoka Women's Bondi X The Bondi X is designed with a propulsive carbon fiber plate that adds a springy feel and provides a balanced ride. Get 34% off these running shoes at Nordstrom Rack. $215 $140 Shop Now

Hoka Women's Speedgoat 5 Hoka Hoka Women's Speedgoat 5 Designed for technical trails, the latest Speedgoat has less weight and more traction than ever before. This trail beast is updated with Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. $155 $124 Shop Now

Hoka Women's Clifton 8 Hoka Hoka Women's Clifton 8 These sneakers basically have everything you'd want in a workout shoe: a cushioned sole, breathable mesh fabric, ankle padding for support and a shock-absorbing midsole. And they come in nine brilliant color combinations. $140 $112 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

