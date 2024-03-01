Sales & Deals

The Best Hoka Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to 40% on New Sneakers for Spring

March 1, 2024

Save up to 40% on best-selling Hoka sneakers, including the Clifton 8 and Bondi X.

If there’s one sneaker brand that consistently tops the charts of best running, walking and hiking shoes, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and even celebs for far more than exercising. The brand's most popular styles rarely go on sale, but we've found major deals on Hoka sneakers for men and women available just in time for the start of spring.

Hoka shoes are up to 40% off for all your runs, walks, and workouts. Whether or not you plan to exercise more outside this spring, the brand's beloved sneakers are perfect for running errands, standing all day, or just completing your athleisure look. Hoka sales are notoriously far and few in between, so these deals on the brand's best-selling shoes are not to be missed. 

To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. From the best-selling Clifton 8 to the newly marked down Mach 5, shop the best deals on Hoka sneakers below.

The Best Hoka Deals for Men

Men's Clifton 8

Men's Clifton 8

The Clifton 8 delivers the perfect combination of soft and light. Crafted with a lighter, more responsive midsole, the Clifton 8 is great for both everyday runs and walking.

$140 $112

Shop Now

Men's Carbon X 3

Men's Carbon X 3

Built for training miles and endurance races alike, HOKA Carbon X 3 road-running shoes for men are engineered around carbon fiber plates to deliver a speedy and responsive.

$200 $120

Shop Now

Men's Rincon 3

Men's Rincon 3

The Rincon 3 is crafted with a symmetrical bed of cushion that enhances performance and boosts your capacity for acceleration.

$125 $100

Shop Now

Men's Bondi X

Men's Bondi X

The Bondi X is designed with a propulsive carbon fiber plate that adds a springy feel and provides a balanced ride.

$215 $162

Shop Now

The Best Hoka Deals for Women

Women's Mach 5

Women's Mach 5

This lively pavement pounder is built for performance and ready to race. Sporting a stripped back creel mesh upper and lay-flat tongue, the new Mach 5 delivers a snappier ride.

$140 $112

Shop Now

Women's Clifton 8

Women's Clifton 8

These sneakers basically have everything you'd want in a workout shoe: a cushioned sole, breathable mesh fabric, ankle padding for support and a shock-absorbing midsole. And they come in nine brilliant color combinations. 

$140 $112

Shop Now

Women's Carbon X 3

Women's Carbon X 3

These shoes are perfect for those training for marathon and endurance races. This endurance racer is engineered with mesh upper that provides breathable comfort and carefully positioned carbon fiber plate curls under the lateral toes for smooth transitions.

$200 $120

Shop Now

Women's Rincon 3

Women's Rincon 3

The Rincon 3 sneakers feature Hoka's extra-light midsole form for added support and a vented-mesh upper for ultimate breathability.

$125 $100

Shop Now

