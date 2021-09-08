The Best Homecoming Dresses of 2021
With football kicking off and outdoor temperatures beginning to drop, we know one thing for certain: Homecoming season is finally upon us. At long last, after a year of avoiding public gatherings and spending most of our time at home, we personally can't wait to get back out on the dance floor with our friends and put our style on full display.
While most homecoming dances and parties don't actually take place until late September, it's never too early to start your search for the perfect homecoming dress. But with so many different retailers and online stores selling a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, the process of actually finding the right frock can be pretty complicated.
With this in mind, the ET Style team has perused the Internet for what (we think) are some of the boldest and most stylish homecoming dresses to rock at your school dance this year -- including numbers from Rent the Runway, Reformation, Tobi and Macy's, among several others.
Check out ET Style's picks for the best homecoming dresses of 2021 and beyond. In need of more casual dress styles? Peruse through our recommendations for the best white dresses to wear after Labor Day.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock
Taylor Swift Joined TikTok -- Shop Her Reformation Dress
Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback -- Shop These Fall Essentials Now
Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival
Shop Dresses to Wear From Summer to Fall at Gap Factory