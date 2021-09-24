The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

Ask anyone: A good night's sleep can make all the difference for the long days that follow. So, when you have the chance to upgrade your bedtime status with some new additions -- from cute pajamas and loungewear to quality bedding, nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy -- the real question is, why wouldn't you? Perhaps you took advantage of Labor Day weekend to get yourself a new mattress and have already started to break it in. Or maybe you're looking to make the most out of your bedtime situation this year. Regardless of what your sleep goals are right now, there's truly no time like the present to amp up those Z's.

To help you gear up for the best night of sleep yet, ET Style pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any other day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. And once you get a better night's sleep thanks to these products, you might even be able to skip the caffeine.

Scroll down for products to help you sleep and create a sleep environment to get used to the time change and beyond.

Mattresses & Bedding

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back. Take 35% off the Cocoon Chill and Chill Hybrid mattresses, this weekend only. $799 AT COCOON BY SEALY (REGULARLY $1,239) Buy Now

Baloo Living Weighted Blanket Baloo Living Baloo Living Weighted Blanket Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating your body. $159 AT BALOO LIVING Buy Now

Casper Sateen Sheet Set Casper Casper Sateen Sheet Set These 10% organic cotton sheets are the natural sleep remedy you didn't know about. They get softer with every wash, which means you'll get an even cozier night's sleep the more you use them and get you back into a regular sleep cycle. $125 AT CASPER (REGULARLY $139) Buy Now

Puffy Body Pillow Puffy Puffy Body Pillow There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Puffy's memory foam pillow to get the most out of your night. $119 AT PUFFY Buy Now

YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket This 15lbs blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body, but it's also made for the utmost breathability so you don't feel too hot in bed. It's currently 50% off on Amazon, be sure to click on the additional $10 off coupon applied at checkout! $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Bedtime Prep

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine Walmart SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine Give yourself the soothing sounds of white noise for better sleep without sleeping pills with this sleek white noise machine. You can control it with your phone and the compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel. $80 AT WALMART Buy Now

Audible Premium Plus Subscription Amazon Audible Premium Plus Subscription If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories. $15/MONTH AT AMAZON Buy Now

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle Nordstrom Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle. $53 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser like this. It uses essential oil like chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent to help with sleep issues (and look good doing it). $119 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Beauty & Wellness

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night HUM Nutrition HUM Nutrition Mighty Night According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement. $40 AT HUM NUTRITION Buy Now

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Brooklinen Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillow case will elevate your nights to a whole new level. $53 AT BROOKLINEN (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Stoney Clover Lane Classic Silk Eyemask Stoney Clover Lane Stoney Clover Lane Classic Silk Eyemask Sometimes it's just a little bit of light that disrupts our sleep quality. This cute and cozy silk eye mask can act as a sleep aid by eliminating that extra light. It's available from Stoney Clover Lane in 15 different colors. $54 AT STONEY CLOVER LANE Buy Now

NIGHT Silk Scrunchies Verishop NIGHT Silk Scrunchies Keep your strands safe from damage and tangles with the help of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies. $50 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Pajamas & Loungewear

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress The only thing better than a pretty spring dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress -- with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles -- is one that fits the bill. $125 AT HILL HOUSE HOME Buy Now

Skims Silk Sleep Robe Skims Skims Silk Sleep Robe Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear line keeps churning out pieces that are too good to pass up, including this sophisticated silk robe -- which is available from sizes XXS to 4X. $258 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Jambys Gray/Lavender Jambys Jambys Jambys Gray/Lavender Jambys No matter who's on the receiving end of these (a friend, a love, or yourself), they're sure to love lounging around in these around the clock. $35 AT JAMBYS Buy Now

