The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

Ask anyone: A good night's sleep can make all the difference for the long days that follow. So, when you have the chance to upgrade your bedtime status with some new additions -- from cute pajamas and loungewear to quality bedding, nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy -- the real question is, why wouldn't you? Perhaps you took advantage of Labor Day weekend to get yourself a new mattress and have already started to break it in. Or maybe you're looking to make the most out of your bedtime situation this year. Regardless of what your sleep goals are right now, there's truly no time like the present to amp up those Z's.

To help you gear up for the best night of sleep yet, ET Style pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any other day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. And once you get a better night's sleep thanks to these products, you might even be able to skip the caffeine.

Scroll down for products to help you sleep and create a sleep environment to get used to the time change and beyond.

Mattresses & Bedding

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back. Take 35% off the Cocoon Chill and Chill Hybrid mattresses, this weekend only.
$799 AT COCOON BY SEALY (REGULARLY $1,239)
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating your body.
$159 AT BALOO LIVING
Casper Sateen Sheet Set
These 10% organic cotton sheets are the natural sleep remedy you didn't know about. They get softer with every wash, which means you'll get an even cozier night's sleep the more you use them and get you back into a regular sleep cycle.
$125 AT CASPER (REGULARLY $139)
Puffy Body Pillow
There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Puffy's memory foam pillow to get the most out of your night.
$119 AT PUFFY
YnM Weighted Blanket
This 15lbs blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body, but it's also made for the utmost breathability so you don't feel too hot in bed. It's currently 50% off on Amazon, be sure to click on the additional $10 off coupon applied at checkout!
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)

 

Bedtime Prep

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
Give yourself the soothing sounds of white noise for better sleep without sleeping pills with this sleek white noise machine. You can control it with your phone and the compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel.
$80 AT WALMART
Audible Premium Plus Subscription
If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories.
$15/MONTH AT AMAZON
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle
If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.
$53 AT NORDSTROM
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser like this. It uses essential oil like chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent to help with sleep issues (and look good doing it).
$119 AT AMAZON

Beauty & Wellness

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night
According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.
$40 AT HUM NUTRITION
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillow case will elevate your nights to a whole new level.
$53 AT BROOKLINEN (REGULARLY $59)
Stoney Clover Lane Classic Silk Eyemask
Sometimes it's just a little bit of light that disrupts our sleep quality. This cute and cozy silk eye mask can act as a sleep aid by eliminating that extra light. It's available from Stoney Clover Lane in 15 different colors.
$54 AT STONEY CLOVER LANE
NIGHT Silk Scrunchies
Keep your strands safe from damage and tangles with the help of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies.
$50 AT VERISHOP

Pajamas & Loungewear

Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cropped Sweatshirt & Shorts Set
Love the cottagecore trend but want to be as comfortable as possible? Look no further than this pretty loungewear set from Stripe & Stare, which was made in collaboration with LoveShackFancy.
$150 AT SHOPBOP
Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress
The only thing better than a pretty spring dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress -- with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles -- is one that fits the bill.
$125 AT HILL HOUSE HOME
Skims Silk Sleep Robe
Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear line keeps churning out pieces that are too good to pass up, including this sophisticated silk robe -- which is available from sizes XXS to 4X.
$258 AT SKIMS
Jambys Gray/Lavender Jambys
No matter who's on the receiving end of these (a friend, a love, or yourself), they're sure to love lounging around in these around the clock.
$35 AT JAMBYS

