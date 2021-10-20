With the holidays right around the corner, there are plenty of delicious meals to look forward to, many of which are courtesy of the chefs and bakers in your life. To make the most chaotic time of year for cooking go a bit smoother for them (or yourself), find a holiday gift that will add convenience among all that chaos in the kitchen.

From Kitchenaid food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a portable outdoor pizza oven, there’s a gift out there to spark joy in any chef’s life. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter Kitchenaid attachment, or skip the constant cleaning of your countertops and backsplash with a nonstick splatter guard.

Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their cooking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal present.

It’s time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen to keep the holidays sweet. Here are the best kitchen gifts for chefs.

Kitchenaid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Best Buy Kitchenaid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer First things first, if you don’t have a stand mixer yet headed into the holiday season, you may want to change that. This tilt-head mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. $430 Buy Now

Global 8" Chef's Knife Global via Amazon Global 8" Chef's Knife This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered. $111 Buy Now

Oyster Mushroom Log Kit Uncommon Goods Oyster Mushroom Log Kit With this oyster mushroom log, you can have a mushroom farm right on your countertop and watch your ingredients grow in front of your eyes. Oyster mushrooms also make a great meat substitute for any chef looking to explore plant-based recipes. $30 Buy Now

Round Wide Dutch Oven Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven This dutch oven is designed to be a versatile cooking tool that can handle anything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop. $390 Buy Now

Kitchenaid Wire Whip Attachment Kitchenaid via Amazon Kitchenaid Wire Whip Attachment Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy and sweet to whip up frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, heavy cream and holiday candies. $24 Buy Now

Thermapen Mk4 Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4 The Thermapen Mk4 is reliable, waterproof and can provide a full temperature reading within 2-3 seconds, making it a must-have kitchen tool. $99 $69 Buy Now

Baker’s Dusting Wand Oxo via Amazon Baker’s Dusting Wand Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart’s content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker’s day. $11 Buy Now

Personalized wood rolling pin My Personal Memories via Amazon Personalized wood rolling pin Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift. $30 AND UP Buy Now

Personalized Apron Naive Argo via Amazon Personalized Apron Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen. $22 Buy Now

Kitchenaid Pasta Roller Attachment Best Buy Kitchenaid Pasta Roller Attachment Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters. $90 $80 Buy Now

Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors Joyce Chen via Amazon Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn’t fond of chopping everything with a big knife. $19 Buy Now

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Magic Mill via Amazon Magic Mill Food Dehydrator With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient. $200 $160 Buy Now

Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven Roccbox via Amazon Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven This portable pizza oven can reach temperatures over 930 degrees Fahrenheit and is equipped with a built-in thermometer, retractable legs and detachable dual-fuel burners. Enjoy the convenience of a gas burner while still having the option to buy a detachable wood burner accessory to cook your pizza exactly how you want it, on the go or in your own backyard. $500 Buy Now

