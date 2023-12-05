Gifting season is the best time of year. When choosing a great gift for someone who cooks, the trick is finding something they actually need without it feeling like everything else they already have in their kitchen cabinets. For cookware that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical, look no further than Our Place.

Cult-favorite brand Our Place makes cookware and dinnerware that are as much pieces of home decor as they are useful additions to any kitchen. Just in time for cooking and gathering with family this Christmas, Our Place is hosting a huge Holiday Sale with deals on must-have kitchen essentials.

Shop the Our Place Holiday Sale

Right now, the best gifts for any home cook are up to 46% off at Our Place. You can enjoy the biggest savings of the year on all of Our Place's best-selling cookware, appliances, kitchen tools and more. Just be sure to shop and order your gifts by Tuesday, December 19 to get or give them in time for the holidays.

From the iconic Always Pan to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and the newly released Wonder Oven, you can't go wrong gifting any of Our Place's stylish kitchen favorites. Ahead, we've gathered all the best deals to shop from the Our Place Holiday Sale so you can either be the greatest gift giver or the host with the most this Christmas and beyond.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Our Place Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Adding two extra functions with its upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can get the versatile new pan in 12 different colors. $150 $105 Shop Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $125 Shop Now

Wonder Oven Our Place Wonder Oven Our Place's brand new kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors. $195 $175 Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo Our Place Our Place Always Pan Duo The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of ten different pans. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. $270 $195 Shop Now

The Dream Cooker Our Place The Dream Cooker Whether you want fork-tender meats, flavorful broths or fluffy grains, the ultra-efficient Dream Cooker can make it happen in record time. $250 $199 Shop Now

Cookware Set Our Place Cookware Set Try out new recipes this holiday season with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. $565 $350 Shop Now

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place Holiday Sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Shop more of our marked-down favorite kitchen must-haves below.

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 $35 Shop Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 $32 Shop Now

Mug Set Our Place Mug Set Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four, so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest. $40 $28 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

