The Best Kitchen Gifts for Home Cooks Are Up to 46% Off During Our Place's Holiday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:52 PM PST, December 5, 2023

The Our Place Holiday Sale is here with the year's biggest discounts on gifts gifts for anyone who loves to cook.

Gifting season is the best time of year. When choosing a great gift for someone who cooks, the trick is finding something they actually need without it feeling like everything else they already have in their kitchen cabinets. For cookware that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical, look no further than Our Place.

Cult-favorite brand Our Place makes cookware and dinnerware that are as much pieces of home decor as they are useful additions to any kitchen. Just in time for cooking and gathering with family this Christmas, Our Place is hosting a huge Holiday Sale with deals on must-have kitchen essentials.

Shop the Our Place Holiday Sale

Right now, the best gifts for any home cook are up to 46% off at Our Place. You can enjoy the biggest savings of the year on all of Our Place's best-selling cookware, appliances, kitchen tools and more. Just be sure to shop and order your gifts by Tuesday, December 19 to get or give them in time for the holidays. 

From the iconic Always Pan to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and the newly released Wonder Oven, you can't go wrong gifting any of Our Place's stylish kitchen favorites. Ahead, we've gathered all the best deals to shop from the Our Place Holiday Sale so you can either be the greatest gift giver or the host with the most this Christmas and beyond.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Adding two extra functions with its upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. It's just as gorgeous as the original, and you can get the versatile new pan in 12 different colors. 

$150 $105

Shop Now

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

The 8-in-1 cast iron version of Our Place's bestselling Always Pan is now in stock in seven different colors. 

$155 $120

Shop Now

Perfect Pot

Our Place

Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165 $125

Shop Now

Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Home Cook Duo

Save $116 on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace an 18-piece cookware set.

$315 $215

Shop Now

Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Mini Home Cook Duo

The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals. 

$250 $175

Shop Now

Wonder Oven

Our Place

Wonder Oven

Our Place's brand new kitchen appliance can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

$195 $175

Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo

Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Duo

The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of ten different pans. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. 

$270 $195

Shop Now

The Dream Cooker

Our Place

The Dream Cooker

Whether you want fork-tender meats, flavorful broths or fluffy grains, the ultra-efficient Dream Cooker can make it happen in record time.

$250 $199

Shop Now

Cast Iron Cookware Set

Our Place

Cast Iron Cookware Set

This limited-time deal from Our Place's Black Friday sale includes a cast-iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Hot Grill, Grill Press, and bonus Hot Grips.

$465 $365

Shop Now

Cookware Set

Our Place

Cookware Set

Try out new recipes this holiday season with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating.

$565 $350

Shop Now

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place Holiday Sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic. Shop more of our marked-down favorite kitchen must-haves below.

Main Plates

Our Place

Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Side Bowls

Our Place

Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Mug Set

Our Place

Mug Set

Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four, so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest.

$40 $28

Shop Now

The Knife Trio Bundle

Our Place

The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170 $99

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

