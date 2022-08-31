Shopping

The Best Labor Day 2022 Deals on Apple Products: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
While Apple itself does not have an official Labor Day sale, you can still save on Apple products this week. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have some of the best Labor Day Apple deals right now. 

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with Labor Day sales in full force, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from Amazon's Apple deals is discounts on the entire Apple Watch range, from the Series 3 to the Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is $139 off, so if you've been looking to save on the newest Apple Watch, now would be a great time to score this Labor Day deal. 

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm

The most advanced Apple Watch is on sale for up to $139 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.

$499$361

Amazon and Walmart currently have Apple deals across the full lineup of devices. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple Labor Day deals available now.

The Best Labor Day 2022 Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm

Get the GPS-only, 41mm size for $138 off. The GPS version needs to be paired with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, regardless of carrier, for you to make and receive calls or get texts and notifications. 

 

$499$361
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm

You can measure your blood oxygen level with Apple Watch Series 6. Keep track of your fitness metrics with the stunning Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when you aren't wearing your watch.

$429$379
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Silver - 38mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm

For those wanting a no-frills smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Series 3 is a great budget option. This Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials for one incredibly low price.

$199$149
Apple Watch SE, 40mm
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch
Amazon
Apple Watch SE, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.

$279$240

The Best MacBook Labor Day Deals

You can save $400 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. 

Apple MacBook Pro
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
Apple MacBook Pro

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499$2,099
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro

Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,099

The Best Labor Day Deals on Apple AirPods

Save $69 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors. 

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.

$249$180
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. 

$549$480
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods

You can save $55 on a classic pair of AirPods. These headphones are a universal fit and will automatically connect to all of your Apple devices. 

$199$144

The Best Apple iPad Labor Day Deals

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more. 

2021 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB
2021 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB
Walmart
2021 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB

The new iPad mini features an all-screen design with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Take notes or mark up documents with the Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly.

$668$445
2021 Apple iPad Pro
2021 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad Pro

The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.

$1,100$946
2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

You can save $40 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors. 

$599$559
2021 Apple iPad
2021 Apple iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad

The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. 

$899$849

