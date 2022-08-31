The Best Labor Day 2022 Deals on Apple Products: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches
While Apple itself does not have an official Labor Day sale, you can still save on Apple products this week. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have some of the best Labor Day Apple deals right now.
Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with Labor Day sales in full force, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from Amazon's Apple deals is discounts on the entire Apple Watch range, from the Series 3 to the Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is $139 off, so if you've been looking to save on the newest Apple Watch, now would be a great time to score this Labor Day deal.
The most advanced Apple Watch is on sale for up to $139 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
Amazon and Walmart currently have Apple deals across the full lineup of devices. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple Labor Day deals available now.
The Best Labor Day 2022 Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
Get the GPS-only, 41mm size for $138 off. The GPS version needs to be paired with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, regardless of carrier, for you to make and receive calls or get texts and notifications.
You can measure your blood oxygen level with Apple Watch Series 6. Keep track of your fitness metrics with the stunning Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when you aren't wearing your watch.
For those wanting a no-frills smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Series 3 is a great budget option. This Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials for one incredibly low price.
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
The Best MacBook Labor Day Deals
You can save $400 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
The Best Labor Day Deals on Apple AirPods
Save $69 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
You can save $55 on a classic pair of AirPods. These headphones are a universal fit and will automatically connect to all of your Apple devices.
The Best Apple iPad Labor Day Deals
Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.
The new iPad mini features an all-screen design with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Take notes or mark up documents with the Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly.
The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.
You can save $40 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera.
RELATED CONTENT:
Labor Day Sales 2022: All the Best Deals We're Shopping Now
Best Buy Labor Day Deals to Shop Now: TVs, Appliances, and Headphones
The Best Labor Day Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More
Samsung Labor Day Sale: Save on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
Samsung's Newest Frame TV Is on Sale Right Now for Its Best Price Ever
9 Best Laptop Deals for Back to School
The Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School 2022
Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale
Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Savings on Series 7 and Watch SE