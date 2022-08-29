Shopping

The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon We're Shopping Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Furniture
Amazon and ET Online

There are a few holidays each year when you know you can shop for big-ticket items and score the best deals. Labor Day weekend is one of those times and we've officially entered the week of savings events surrounding it. One of the best places to save on furniture right now is Amazon where prices are being slashed on pieces for your bedroom, living room, and home office. With hundreds of Labor Day furniture deals up to 60% off, you can freshen up your home with new and inspiring additions for the fall. 

Shop Amazon's Furniture Deals

The end of the summer is a great time for buying outdoor furniture, but Amazon's furniture sale selection goes beyond patio furniture to include coffee tables, office chairs, futons, and TV stands. The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space at home.

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items from top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best furniture Labor Day deals from Amazon. 

Best Amazon Labor Day Furniture Deals to Shop Now

Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches
Amazon
Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches

There is no need to worry about a large dining room set taking up a lot of space if you live in a small apartment. The dining room set will add a touch of classic charm to the living room. 

$249$147
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Amazon
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.

$264$124
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa
Amazon
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa

If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up.

$820$300
Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted Console
Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted Console
Amazon
Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted Console

This sleek Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Wall Mounted Console makes it easy to organize your entertainment area.

$320$155
Christopher Knight Home Piper Velvet Ottoman
Christopher Knight Home Piper Velvet Ottoman
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Piper Velvet Ottoman

Add a touch of elegance to any room with this pretty Tufted Velvet Bench. Furthermore, it costs less than $200.

$168$147
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.

$130$76
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase
Amazon
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase

With this bookcase, your living room will have tons of storage, and you'll save $130.

$328$198
Furinno Simplistic End Table, 2-Pack
Furinno Simplistic End Table, 2-Pack
Amazon
Furinno Simplistic End Table, 2-Pack

This end table bundle will have your bedside or living room ready to hold your phone, books, decor, and more.

$70$45
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230$180
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Ashley Bolanbrg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table

Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience. 

$367$250
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair

You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.

$257$183
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair

Relax all summer long in this cushioned lounge chair. 

$568$380
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring
Amazon
Office Star Deluxe Mesh Back Drafting Chair with Adjustable Footring

This Amazon Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.

$385$148
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Computer Desk

This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a discount at the same time.

$927$365
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair
Amazon
Office Star Sculptured Vinyl Seat and Back Pneumatic Drafting Chair

At almost half off, you can save enough to finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up. 

$285$149
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$279$203
Decor Therapy Honeynut Side Table
Decor Therapy Honeynut Side Table
Amazon
Decor Therapy Honeynut Side Table

Want a unique way to elevate your bedside or living room? Try this round side table that's equipped with a door and drawer for extra storage.

$255$189 WITH COUPON
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table
Ashley Farmhouse Square Storage coffee table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table

With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.

$503$383
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel
Amazon
OSP Home Furnishings Wicker Papasan Chair with 360-Degree Swivel

This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.

$450$184

 RELATED CONTENT:

Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Save on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

The Best Labor Day Home and Furniture Sales 2022

The Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Overstock Right Now

Labor Day Sales 2022: All the Best Early Deals We're Shopping Now

The 40 Best Early Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon

 