The Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon We're Shopping Now
There are a few holidays each year when you know you can shop for big-ticket items and score the best deals. Labor Day weekend is one of those times and we've officially entered the week of savings events surrounding it. One of the best places to save on furniture right now is Amazon where prices are being slashed on pieces for your bedroom, living room, and home office. With hundreds of Labor Day furniture deals up to 60% off, you can freshen up your home with new and inspiring additions for the fall.
The end of the summer is a great time for buying outdoor furniture, but Amazon's furniture sale selection goes beyond patio furniture to include coffee tables, office chairs, futons, and TV stands. The retailer also has amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space at home.
Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you'll probably want to stock up on a few items from top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley, Walker Edison, and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best furniture Labor Day deals from Amazon.
Best Amazon Labor Day Furniture Deals to Shop Now
There is no need to worry about a large dining room set taking up a lot of space if you live in a small apartment. The dining room set will add a touch of classic charm to the living room.
The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.
If you're just moving out and need an affordable yet comfortable sofa, this loveseat from Lifestyle Solutions fits the bill. It's also very easy to set up.
This sleek Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Wall Mounted Console makes it easy to organize your entertainment area.
Add a touch of elegance to any room with this pretty Tufted Velvet Bench. Furthermore, it costs less than $200.
This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.
With this bookcase, your living room will have tons of storage, and you'll save $130.
This end table bundle will have your bedside or living room ready to hold your phone, books, decor, and more.
The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.
Revamp your living room or bedroom with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience.
You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.
Relax all summer long in this cushioned lounge chair.
This Amazon Deal is the best discount if you're looking to upgrade your home office.
This spacious L-shaped office desk has built-in drawers and cabinets for extra storage. Upgrade your office set up and enjoy a discount at the same time.
At almost half off, you can save enough to finish revamping the rest of your home office set-up.
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.
Want a unique way to elevate your bedside or living room? Try this round side table that's equipped with a door and drawer for extra storage.
With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.
This wicker chair combines the comfort of a cushioned futon with the convenience of its 360-degree swivel design.
