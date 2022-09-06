The Best Labor Day Tech Deals You Can Still Shop at Walmart: Save on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More
Walmart's Labor Day sale is still here and the tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones is still on sale to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their Labor Day sale is offering even deeper discounts. The Walmart Labor Day 2022 Sale features big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are actually worth shopping.
Below, shop the best Labor Day tech deals still available right now at Walmart.
Best Walmart Labor Day Apple Deals
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Labor Day Apple deals right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
With Active Noise Cancellation, these AirPods Pro headphones deliver immersive sound. Activate the transparency mode to hear what's going on around you. With a customizable fit, they're sweat and water resistant1.
With the new Apple TV 4K, you can enjoy the best shows, movies, sports, and live television. It also features Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.
The new iPad mini features an all-screen design with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Take notes or mark up documents with the Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly.
You can measure your blood oxygen level with Apple Watch Series 6. Keep track of your fitness metrics with the stunning Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when you aren't wearing your watch.
For those wanting a no-frills smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Series 3 is a great budget option. This Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials for one incredibly low price.
Best Walmart Labor Day Laptop Deals
The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better, as Labor Day falls right before many students head back to school. Save on Samsung, HP, Lenovo and more.
The value and performance of this Chromebook make it the best in its class. Featuring premium craftsmanship, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is durable enough to endure everyday hiccups, while the long-lasting battery life lets you power without needing a power outlet.
This laptop-to-tablet has everything you could want, including a 13" touchscreen, an iconic built-in kickstand, and a detachable keyboard. It's all here in Windows 11. It has everything you need with a fresh new look and tools that make it easier to be efficient in your work.
Getting a laptop like this for your child will be a great gift. It's easy to control and features G Suite apps, and it has a long battery life and fast recharging. And it's $100 off!
You can multitask with the Chromebook because it loads content-rich webpages fast, plays crisp videos, and allows multiple pages to run simultaneously.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks, and it's $151 off.
Best Walmart Labor Day Headphone Deals
The best Labor Day headphone deals can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
With these wireless headphones, you can turn down the world's noise. These headphones deliver exceptional sound with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 35 hours of battery life.
With Galaxy Buds+, you can listen to your music while moving to the rhythm and enjoying satisfying bass tones.
These headphones feature a 360 sound quality that makes these headphones immersive. One customer said, "I specifically like the sound quality, everything sounds very clean and refined. For this price, they deliver in so many areas."
Best Walmart Labor Day TV Deals
Our favorite shows are returning for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's Labor Day TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
You can find content and navigate streaming services easily with this Smart TV, which Tizen powers. In addition, HDR offers millions of shades of color that go beyond HDTV.
You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for every family member and personalized recommendations with LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV.
Hisense Roku TVs are perfect for presenting your favorite entertainment in a new way. The R6E3 boasts a 4K Ultra High Definition display with HDR compatibility to boost contrast and color. There is no lag or judder so you can enjoy the fastest action.
With Philips 55" Class 4K (2160p) Android Smart TV, you can enjoy great content, dim the lights, adjust the temperature, change the volume, and more with Google Assistant.
