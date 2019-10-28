We all know that most leggings are technically made for activities like yoga classes or treadmill sessions, but in luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement for nights out, too.

Paired with heels and a cozy sweater, leggings are the just-right move when you want look dressed up, but not stress about comfort -- or even zippers for that matter.

Each of these options is both comfy and stylish, even if you’re only wearing them to work from home or during your next Netflix session or, um, both. (No judgment here.)

Ahead, check out ET Style’s top picks of the best leggings out there.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

Expect a steady stream of compliments in these best-selling waist-smoothing, butt-lifting magic pants. Rock them with a vintage tee at a concert, or, when paired with a crisp, white button-down, they’re automatically ready for a day of meetings at the office.

Avocado Renee 7/9 Rib Legging

Bandier

The smoothing waistband and totally seamless design of this on-trend ribbed tie-dye pair make them the ultimate choice for high-intensity sports like running errands, eating brunch, and queuing up a Housewives marathon.

Lou & Grey Checked Leggings

Lou & Grey

The cool check pattern on these super-cozy pair will lend a slightly-punk vibe to your next long-flight outfit. Pair it with the matching hoodie to make a head-to-toe statement.

Sweaty Betty High-Waisted Yoga Leggings

Sweaty Betty

These rib-grazing leggings won’t budge, even on your most intense treadmill session or barre class. Plus, there’s a nifty side pocket for you to store your phone and ID.

Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight

Lululemon

The OG Lulu legging, shown here in their sweat-wicking Luxtreme fabric, is super versatile: wear them to spin class, and then on all your Saturday errands afterward.

Fabletics Sync High-Waisted Perforated Leggings

Fabletics

Think of these as a second skin during your hot yoga classes. And thankfully, stylish perforation along the sides allows for extra ventilation. (High-five emoji!) They’re also a steal: if you’re a new Fabletics member, you can get two pairs for $24.

Girlfriend Collective Compression Legging

Bando

These stretchy high-waisted leggings hold you in while also giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. But the super fun colors, all in a fabric made from recycled water bottles, are cute enough to wear to brunch after, too.

Eloquii Moto Leggings

Eloquii

In a heavy fabric (no visible undies here!) and with faux leather panels, these leggings give off a slightly edgy vibe, especially when paired with an oversized denim jacket. Motorcycle sold separately.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

