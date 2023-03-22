If just the thought of running, jumping jacks and burpees make your knees ache, you'd likely benefit from a low-impact workout. Low-impact workouts focus on fluid motions that are gentle on your joints. A good indicator that a workout is low-impact is that one foot will always remain on the ground during any movement.

Along with being easier on the joints, low-impact workouts are easy to do at home. A plush gym mat will relieve pressure and be the perfect surface for a gentle yoga flow session or a core-strengthening pilates workout. To get the blood pumping, you can also opt for an upgraded exercise bike or a sleek elliptical. For a real challenge and to build muscle, there are even rowing machines made for the home.

No matter what type of exercise you prefer, there's a low-impact option that will be kinder on your joints. Below, we've rounded up at-home low-impact workout gear for your home gym that will let you keep you going until you're ready to stop — not your joints.

alo Warrior Yoga Mat alo alo Warrior Yoga Mat An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done. $128 Shop Now

Echelon Row Connected Rowing Machine Echelon Echelon Row Connected Rowing Machine The Echelon Row has everything you need for a low-impact, total-body workout. It features a foldable design, a rotating console that holds your smart device in place, and a Bluetooth handlebar resistance controller that allows precise resistance adjustments during every workout. $1,000 $750 Shop Now

Bala Power Ring Amazon Bala Power Ring You might have seen this nifty toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10lbs Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. $85 $71 Shop Now

Studio Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror Invest in lululemon's interactive studio mirror to transform your at-home workout experience. With the Studio Mirror, you can enjoy a variety of classes, many that work for those wanting a low-impact workout, from world-renowned trainers plus track your heart rate and progress. $995 Shop Now

Bala Bangles Amazon Bala Bangles Sized to fit men or women, attach these 1lb weights to your ankle or wrist with the sturdy velcro strap. Wear them around the house or on your next bike ride for extra toning. $55 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,155 Shop Now

NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill Best Buy NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill Connect your tablet to your treadmill via Bluetooth and use your included 30-Day iFIT Family Membership to experience thousands of workouts for any level, led by personal trainers. Using the 0-12% incline range and 0-12 MPH speed, your trainers will also automatically adjust your machine to match their movements. Stick to speed-walking for a low-impact workout. $1,500 $1,200 Shop Now

