Monos luggage is durable, stylish, and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases is offering Father's Day deals on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.

Whether you need a new checked bag for your summer vacation or were waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, Monos is offering up to 15% off sitewide. TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization.

Shop the Monos Sale

Now through June 18, the Monos Father's Day Sale is discounting every suitcase as well as weekender bags and backpacks for your quick getaway. Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience.

Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel accessories. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel.

Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale that make great Father's Day gifts for frequent flying dads.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $284 $255 Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. $311 $279 Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. $306 $260 Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. $362 $325 Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $395 $355 Shop Now

Metro Backpack Monos Metro Backpack A waterproof vegan leather exterior, trolley sleeve and enough room for a 15-inch laptop adds to the convenience of this backpack. $220 $187 Shop Now

Metro Duffel Monos Metro Duffel Match this trolley sleeve-equipped duffle to your suitcase for a coordinated look. $230 $196 Shop Now

