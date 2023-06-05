The Best Luggage Deals at the Monos Father's Day Sale: Save on Top-Rated Suitcases for Summer
Monos luggage is durable, stylish, and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases is offering Father's Day deals on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.
Whether you need a new checked bag for your summer vacation or were waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, Monos is offering up to 15% off sitewide. TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization.
Now through June 18, the Monos Father's Day Sale is discounting every suitcase as well as weekender bags and backpacks for your quick getaway. Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience.
Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel accessories. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel.
Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale that make great Father's Day gifts for frequent flying dads.
The Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop.
For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines.
An extra front compartment and larger carry-on size ensure space for all of your travel necessities.
An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience.
"My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned."
A waterproof vegan leather exterior, trolley sleeve and enough room for a 15-inch laptop adds to the convenience of this backpack.
Match this trolley sleeve-equipped duffle to your suitcase for a coordinated look.
