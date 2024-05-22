Walmart's Memorial Day sale is filled with bedding deals to help you sleep easy all season long.
A good night's sleep is priceless, but shopping for cozy bedding can be quite heavy on the wallet. Between choosing the right sheet sets, making sure your duvet is perfect, and sorting through pillows, creating the coziest bed is expensive.
Luckily, Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means there are tons of home sales to take advantage of right now. If you’ve been wanting to give your bedroom a refresh before the start of summer, Walmart's Memorial Day sale is filled with best-selling bedding for less. You can score quality bedding from brands like Serta, Beautyrest and more without breaking the bank.
There's no need to wait until the holiday on May 27 to score a great deal on cooling sheets, down alternative comforters, mattress protectors and anything else your bed might need for the new season. Whether you’re a warm sleeper, someone who needs to layer up, or somewhere in between, these Memorial Day bedding deals at Walmart will have you sleeping sound all year long.
Ahead, shop the best Walmart Memorial Day deals on bedding for a better night's sleep and the sweetest of dreams.
Best Memorial Bedding Deals at Walmart
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets offered in over 35 colors.
Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set
This 7-piece bed-in-a-bag set comes with a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams to completely and conveniently transform your bare mattress into a cozy sleep haven with just one bundle and delivers year-round comfort and warmth.
Justlet Extra Thick Queen Mattress Topper
Not only does this mattress topper feel soft and fluffy, but it also provides stress-relieving support and spreads your weight evenly across the bed to help you wake up with less back pain.
Nestl Bed Sheets Set
For hotel-quality sheet sets, Nestl skillfully weaves bed sheets using micro-threads. Plus, these sheets are resistant to pilling and snagging, which means they are pet-friendly and made to last.
Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket for All Seasons
Made with 100% cotton, this decadently soft blanket features a fine and springy texture. It's also highly breathable and wicks away moisture, which is ideal for summer.
Serwall Down Alternative Comforter
This goose-down alternative comforter that comes in solid colors will match your space, no matter the decor or palette.
Sopat All Season Down Alternative Comforter
This down-alternative duvet insert promises to be cooling and hypoallergenic.
Beautyrest 600 Thread Count White Cooling Cotton Blend 4 PC Sheet Set
Perfect for hot sleepers, these 600 thread count sateen weave sheets are designed with a cooling treatment to help you stay cool and dry throughout the night.
Nestl Down Alternative Gel Cooling Pillows, Set of 2
Sink into cloud-like comfort with these synthetic down pillows, featuring polyester gel fiber clusters for a cooling effect.
Justlet Down Alternative Comforter
This down-alternative comforter has a classy quilted design.
Hearth & Harbor Temperature Regulating Pillow
These shredded-memory-foam pillows are gel-infused for a cooling effect.
