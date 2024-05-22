A good night's sleep is priceless, but shopping for cozy bedding can be quite heavy on the wallet. Between choosing the right sheet sets, making sure your duvet is perfect, and sorting through pillows, creating the coziest bed is expensive.

Luckily, Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means there are tons of home sales to take advantage of right now. If you’ve been wanting to give your bedroom a refresh before the start of summer, Walmart's Memorial Day sale is filled with best-selling bedding for less. You can score quality bedding from brands like Serta, Beautyrest and more without breaking the bank.

Shop Walmart's Bedding Deals

There's no need to wait until the holiday on May 27 to score a great deal on cooling sheets, down alternative comforters, mattress protectors and anything else your bed might need for the new season. Whether you’re a warm sleeper, someone who needs to layer up, or somewhere in between, these Memorial Day bedding deals at Walmart will have you sleeping sound all year long.

Ahead, shop the best Walmart Memorial Day deals on bedding for a better night's sleep and the sweetest of dreams.

Best Memorial Bedding Deals at Walmart

Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set Walmart Bedsure 7-Piece Bed Set This 7-piece bed-in-a-bag set comes with a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and two pillow shams to completely and conveniently transform your bare mattress into a cozy sleep haven with just one bundle and delivers year-round comfort and warmth. $320 $42 Shop Now

Nestl Bed Sheets Set Walmart Nestl Bed Sheets Set For hotel-quality sheet sets, Nestl skillfully weaves bed sheets using micro-threads. Plus, these sheets are resistant to pilling and snagging, which means they are pet-friendly and made to last. $63 $25 Shop Now

