The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales to Shop for Summer: Aerie, Parade, Nordstrom and More
Many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer and we're only a couple days away from the holiday weekend, meaning now's the time to stock up on wardrobe essentials like swimsuits. The best Memorial Day swimsuit sales have arrived. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now.
From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and sitewide discounts on Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $10 to size-inclusive swimwear deals from Good American and Cuup, these early Memorial Day sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody.
Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.
Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 25% off all swimsuits designed for every size and every shape.
Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. More than 200 stylish staples are marked down as low as $30.
While summer can't get here soon enough, swimsuit season is already here. If you're looking to refresh your collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.
This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.
Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.
Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.
Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.
This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.
The ruffles on this Demi Moore x Andie Swim acts as a cute decoration. Whereas, the design gives your bottom full coverage.
Crochet is an evergreen trend for the summer, and the fabric has never looked cuter than on The Tropez Top.
The Nina Belt one-piece in navy is a retro staple. Wear it with the contrast belt to highlight your waist, or remove it to wear the one-piece as a bodysuit.
Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17.
This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Abercrombie's Getaway Shop Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered
15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
The 15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now
The Star of Zendaya's Perfect Spring Manicure Is This $11 Nail Polish
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon
Save Up to 25% On Oprah’s Favorite Cozy Earth Bedding and Pajamas
The Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Spring Sale
Save 30% On Everlane's Spring-Ready Wardrobe Essentials This Weekend