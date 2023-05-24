Many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer and we're only a couple days away from the holiday weekend, meaning now's the time to stock up on wardrobe essentials like swimsuits. The best Memorial Day swimsuit sales have arrived. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now.

From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and sitewide discounts on Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $10 to size-inclusive swimwear deals from Good American and Cuup, these early Memorial Day sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody.

Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Aerie Aerie Aerie Every Aerie swimsuit is 40% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 40% OFF AERIE Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and you can save up to 60% on items across all categories — including swimsuits from Versace, Moschino, Billabong and more. UP TO 60% OFF NORDSTROM Shop Now

Shopbop Shopbop Shopbop The Shopbop Designer Sale is taking up to 50% off best-selling swimsuits and cover-ups from Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Jacquemus and more. UP TO 50% OFF SHOPBOP Shop Now

CUUP CUUP CUUP Now through May 15, Cuup is offering 30% off all Swim — including new styles. The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. 30% OFF CUUP Shop Now

Parade Parade Parade Parade's brand-new bikini tops and bottoms ring up for less than $30 in its Memorial Day sale. Take 30% off sitewide and 40% off orders of $125 or more. 30% OFF PARADE Shop Now

Good American Good American Good American Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 25% off all swimsuits designed for every size and every shape. 25% OFF GOOD AMERICAN WITH CODE MAY25 Shop Now

MeUndies MeUndies MeUndies All super-soft, super-comfy, and sustainably sourced MeUndies Swimwear is 40% off with code MDW40. 40% OFF MEUNDIES WITH CODE MDW40 Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15. UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON Shop Now

Andie Swim Andie Swim Andie Swim Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. More than 200 stylish staples are marked down as low as $30. UP TO 50% OFF ANDIE SWIM Shop Now

Madewell Madewell Madewell Get 30% off your Madewell swimsuit and more summer essentials with code WARMUP. 30% OFF MADEWELL WITH CODE WARMUP Shop Now

While summer can't get here soon enough, swimsuit season is already here. If you're looking to refresh your collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.

