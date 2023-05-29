Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% at Aerie, Nordstrom and More

By ETonline Staff
Many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer, meaning now's the time to stock up on wardrobe essentials like swimsuits. Today, the best Memorial Day swimsuit sales have arrived. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now. 

From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and sitewide discounts on Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $10 to size-inclusive swimwear deals from Good American and Cuup, these Memorial Day sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody. 

Ahead, dive into all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Now through May 29, the Frankies Bikinis is offering up to 40% off the Resort '23 collection and other best-selling swimsuit styles.

UP TO 40% OFF FRANKIES BIKINIS
Every Aerie swimsuit is 40% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 

40% OFF AERIE
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and you can save up to 60% on items across all categories — including swimsuits from Versace, Moschino, Billabong and more.

UP TO 60% OFF NORDSTROM
The Shopbop Designer Sale is taking up to 50% off best-selling swimsuits and cover-ups from Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Jacquemus and more. 

UP TO 50% OFF SHOPBOP
Now through May 15, Cuup is offering 30% off all Swim — including new styles. The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. 

30% OFF CUUP
Parade's brand-new bikini tops and bottoms ring up for less than $30 in its Memorial Day sale. Take 30% off sitewide and 40% off orders of $125 or more. 

30% OFF PARADE
Khloe Kardashian's Good American is taking 25% off all swimsuits designed for every size and every shape.

25% OFF GOOD AMERICAN
WITH CODE MAY25
All super-soft, super-comfy, and sustainably sourced MeUndies Swimwear is 40% off with code MDW40.

40% OFF MEUNDIES
WITH CODE MDW40
Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.

UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON
Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. More than 200 stylish staples are marked down as low as $30.

UP TO 50% OFF ANDIE SWIM
Get 30% off your Madewell swimsuit and more summer essentials with code WARMUP.

30% OFF MADEWELL
WITH CODE WARMUP

While summer can't get here soon enough, swimsuit season is already here. If you're looking to refresh your collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.

Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top

Feel sexy and supported in an underwire bikini made with a thick, compressive waffle fabric.

$115$69
$90$54
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good American
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece

This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.

$120$94
WITH CODE MAY25
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit

Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.

$79$59
WITH CODE MAY25
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Embrace the soft girl aesthetic in a feminine one-piece with ruffle accents and an open back.

$185$111
CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP
CUUP The Balconette Swim

Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.

$98$74
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.

$60$36
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.

$50$30
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard
The Monaco Bottom - Lurex Jacquard
Andie
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard

The ruffles on this Demi Moore x Andie Swim acts as a cute decoration. Whereas, the design gives your bottom full coverage.

$75$45
Andie Swim The Tropez Top
The Tropez Top—Crochet
Andie
Andie Swim The Tropez Top

Crochet is an evergreen trend for the summer, and the fabric has never looked cuter than on The Tropez Top.

$75$45
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
Solid & Striped the Nina Belt
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt

The Nina Belt one-piece in navy is a retro staple. Wear it with the contrast belt to highlight your waist, or remove it to wear the one-piece as a bodysuit.

$218$153
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17. 

$25$10
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.

$180$108

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

