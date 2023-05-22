The Best Memorial Day Tech Deals at Walmart: Save Up to 80% on Apple Watches, Samsung TVs and More
Walmart always brings incredible Memorial Day savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets this summer. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop ahead of Memorial Day.
The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. If you are looking for some gear to upgrade your TV or work-from-home setup, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.
Below, shop the best Memorial Day tech deals available right now at Walmart.
The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. Here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
The Best Walmart Deals on Samsung
This Smart TV powered by Tizen built in elevates what you watch, especially on top of the powerful 4K upscaling of the Crystal Processor 4K.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
The Best Walmart TV Deals
For streaming all of this summer's new shows you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
This Sony Smart TV 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS Pro gives an upgrade to your details and color that feels natural and immersive.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
These Beats Flex aren't true wireless headphones — but they are still in the wireless family. Because a wire connects the left and right headphone, they aren't considered true wireless earbuds.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save 20% on Furniture at Lulu and Georgia's Big Memorial Day Sale
The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now
Save Up to $800 On the Stylish Frame TV at Samsung's Memorial Day Sale
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now
The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon You Can Shop Now
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Offering Great Deals on Sleeper Sofas
Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day Deals Up to 70% Off
Save 20% On Casper Mattresses, Pillows and Sheets This Week
Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Furniture and More
Save $100 On Apple's Latest iPad Air During Amazon's Memorial Day Sale