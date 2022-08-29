As we get ready to shift our wardrobes away from summer, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight fall jacket that you can use to transition into the impending cooler weather. As the days get chilly, they are also interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The fall weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform is shorts and a t-shirt, but you find yourself shivering in that late night chill, a lightweight jacket is the perfect layer.

Whether you're back-to-school shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket to water-resistant windbreakers available at retailers like Amazon, Nike, Abercrombie and Levi's.

Below, shop our favorite lightweight men's jackets for fall 2022.

Abercrombie Bomber Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie Bomber Jacket Abercrombie's classic bomber jacket is made with a wind- and water-resistant fabric to take on those fall walks. This timeless piece of outerwear is currently on sale for $72 off. $120 $48 Buy Now

Banana Republic Bomber Sweater Jacket Banana Republic Banana Republic Bomber Sweater Jacket This beautifully-crafted sweater will help you take on your next adventure in comfort and style. A cardigan that looks like a bomber is made out of warm Merino wool with a zip front closure. $200 $63 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Ahead of Fall 2022

The Best Running Shoes for Men — Fall 2022

The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Fall

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Fall 2022

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

The Best Deals on Fall Wedding Guest Outfits at Nordstrom Rack