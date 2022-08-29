The Best Men's Fall Jackets to Shop from Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon and More
As we get ready to shift our wardrobes away from summer, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight fall jacket that you can use to transition into the impending cooler weather. As the days get chilly, they are also interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The fall weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform is shorts and a t-shirt, but you find yourself shivering in that late night chill, a lightweight jacket is the perfect layer.
Whether you're back-to-school shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket to water-resistant windbreakers available at retailers like Amazon, Nike, Abercrombie and Levi's.
Below, shop our favorite lightweight men's jackets for fall 2022.
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any spring outfit. Grab it while it's 50% off.
Abercrombie's classic bomber jacket is made with a wind- and water-resistant fabric to take on those fall walks. This timeless piece of outerwear is currently on sale for $72 off.
Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the fall and winter months ahead.
This sporty silhouette gives the perfect level of cozy warmth for all the surprise spring weather. The collar even pops up to protect your neck from more intense winds.
With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple for every man's closet.
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
Fight off the elements while looking fly in this color-blocked windbreaker from Nike.
This beautifully-crafted sweater will help you take on your next adventure in comfort and style. A cardigan that looks like a bomber is made out of warm Merino wool with a zip front closure.
This jacket features brass rivets on all stress points, a three-piece hood with drawstring, knit cuffs, and a waistband to keep heat in and prevent heat loss.
Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 30% off.
This bomber, which comes in ten bold colors for spring, is so well priced, you might even want to get more than one.
Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's 50% off.
This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable spring weather.
This Ted Baker classic trench coat is a great investment piece that will serve you well this spring, summer and beyond.
