The Best Men's Fall Jackets to Shop from Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
As we get ready to shift our wardrobes away from summer, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight fall jacket that you can use to transition into the impending cooler weather. As the days get chilly, they are also interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The fall weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform is shorts and a t-shirt, but you find yourself shivering in that late night chill, a lightweight jacket is the perfect layer.

Whether you're back-to-school shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket to water-resistant windbreakers available at retailers like Amazon, Nike, Abercrombie and Levi's. 

Below, shop our favorite lightweight men's jackets for fall 2022. 

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any spring outfit. Grab it while it's 50% off.

$28 AND UP
Abercrombie Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie Bomber Jacket

Abercrombie's classic bomber jacket is made with a wind- and water-resistant fabric to take on those fall walks. This timeless piece of outerwear is currently on sale for $72 off. 

$120$48
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the fall and winter months ahead.

$119$83
The North Face Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket
Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
The North Face Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket

This sporty silhouette gives the perfect level of cozy warmth for all the surprise spring weather. The collar even pops up to protect your neck from more intense winds.

$79$59
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Washed Cotton Military Jacket
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Washed Cotton Military Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Washed Cotton Military Jacket

With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple for every man's closet.

$80$64
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$60$44
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike
Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Fight off the elements while looking fly in this color-blocked windbreaker from Nike.

$100
Banana Republic Bomber Sweater Jacket
Banana Republic Bomber Sweater Jacket
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Bomber Sweater Jacket

This beautifully-crafted sweater will help you take on your next adventure in comfort and style. A cardigan that looks like a bomber is made out of warm Merino wool with a zip front closure.

$200$63
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket

This jacket features brass rivets on all stress points, a three-piece hood with drawstring, knit cuffs, and a waistband to keep heat in and prevent heat loss.

$85
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket

Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 30% off.

$499$299
Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
Windproof Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket

This bomber, which comes in ten bold colors for spring, is so well priced, you might even want to get more than one.

$36
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Trucker Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket

Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's 50% off.

$119$71
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell

This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable spring weather.

$150
Ted Baker London Ogmore Cotton Trench Coat
Ogmore Cotton Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Ogmore Cotton Trench Coat

This Ted Baker classic trench coat is a great investment piece that will serve you well this spring, summer and beyond.

$495

