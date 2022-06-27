Shopping

The Best Menswear Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon Prime Day 2022 — One of the biggest shopping days of the year will be taking place Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. If you're shopping for men's clothing right now, Amazon has released tons of discounts ahead of Prime Day. You're sure to find a great deal on menswear clothing, summer sandals, sneakers, and all sorts of other fashion essentials for guys' summer wardrobes. 

You can find deals on everything, including pieces from Levi's, Adidas, American Apparel, Ralph Lauren, New Balance, and more other brands at Amazon. Even if you're looking for high-end fashion, adding signature clothing to your outfit, or finding tailoring pieces, you can find it all on Amazon. From tuxedos to trousers, sport coats, shorts, Adidas shoes, and dress pants, you can score exclusive deals for the perfect fit and style for any occasion.

Below, check out the best deals on men’s clothing ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

ET Style's Picks for Men's Fashion from Amazon:

Essentials Men's Classic-Fit 9" Short
Essentials Men's Classic-Fit 9" Short
Amazon
Essentials Men's Classic-Fit 9" Short

This short sits very well at the waist and fits perfectly. And it comes in 31 different colors.

$17
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans

Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans come in over 20 styles and shades.

$60$49
TOREGE Sports Polarized Sunglasses
TOREGE Sports Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
TOREGE Sports Polarized Sunglasses

With over 7,300 reviews, he can stay (and look) cool in the summer wearing these polarized sunglasses. 

$22
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt

With almost 6,000 5-star reviews, this 20% off deal on the INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt is one you'll want to add to cart!

$25$20
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Amazon
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt

Look effortlessly cool in this t-shirt from Lucky Brand. 

$17 AND UP
FITORY Mens Sandals
FITORY Mens Sandals
Amazon
FITORY Mens Sandals

With cushy comfort and arch support, he can wear these sandals all day long.

$43$35
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. 

$70$45
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean

You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.

$70$60
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Return to the office in stylish comfort with these Dockers.

$23 AND UP
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants Gym Joggers Pants Slim Fit Workout Pants with Zipper Pockets
Amazon
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants

These men's joggers feature zipper pockets, an elastic adjustable waist with built-in drawstring to fit any body form. 

$26
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker

If it's time for a white sneaker update, you can't beat this price. 

$32 AND UP
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants

Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 

$45
wernies No Show Men Socks
wernies No Show Men Socks
Amazon
wernies No Show Men Socks

With over 13,000 reviews, wernies No Show Socks are a must-have for many! 

$13 AND UP
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

The trusted denim brand is available on Amazon. Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button downs, sweaters and just about every other type of top. 

$32 AND UP
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt Regular Fit Poplin Solid
Amazon
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Look sharp at a discount in this poplin dress shirt from Van Heusen. It comes in 22 colors. 

$65$25
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit

This 100% cotton classic polo from Tommy Hilfiger is a casual wardrobe must-have. Get it now at a steep discount. 

$31 AND UP

 

