The Best Menswear Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day 2022 — One of the biggest shopping days of the year will be taking place Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. If you're shopping for men's clothing right now, Amazon has released tons of discounts ahead of Prime Day. You're sure to find a great deal on menswear clothing, summer sandals, sneakers, and all sorts of other fashion essentials for guys' summer wardrobes.
You can find deals on everything, including pieces from Levi's, Adidas, American Apparel, Ralph Lauren, New Balance, and more other brands at Amazon. Even if you're looking for high-end fashion, adding signature clothing to your outfit, or finding tailoring pieces, you can find it all on Amazon. From tuxedos to trousers, sport coats, shorts, Adidas shoes, and dress pants, you can score exclusive deals for the perfect fit and style for any occasion.
Below, check out the best deals on men’s clothing ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
ET Style's Picks for Men's Fashion from Amazon:
This short sits very well at the waist and fits perfectly. And it comes in 31 different colors.
Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans come in over 20 styles and shades.
With over 7,300 reviews, he can stay (and look) cool in the summer wearing these polarized sunglasses.
With almost 6,000 5-star reviews, this 20% off deal on the INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt is one you'll want to add to cart!
Look effortlessly cool in this t-shirt from Lucky Brand.
With cushy comfort and arch support, he can wear these sandals all day long.
He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans.
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.
Return to the office in stylish comfort with these Dockers.
These men's joggers feature zipper pockets, an elastic adjustable waist with built-in drawstring to fit any body form.
If it's time for a white sneaker update, you can't beat this price.
Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie.
With over 13,000 reviews, wernies No Show Socks are a must-have for many!
The trusted denim brand is available on Amazon. Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button downs, sweaters and just about every other type of top.
Look sharp at a discount in this poplin dress shirt from Van Heusen. It comes in 22 colors.
This 100% cotton classic polo from Tommy Hilfiger is a casual wardrobe must-have. Get it now at a steep discount.
