The Best New Year Mattress Sales to Shop for Better Sleep in 2024

We're already a few days into 2024 and prioritizing a better night's sleep should be a New Year's resolution for everyone. Whether you started the year by moving into a new home or the exhaustion from the holidays is sinking in, a great mattress is key to getting the best rest.

The good news is that many top-rated mattress brands are hosting New Year sales right now to help you score a new bed for less. From Casper and Nectar to DreamCloud and Saatva, you can save up to 40% on a new mattress with many offers matching past Black Friday deals. Because we spend about a third of our lives in bed, these winter mattress deals are the perfect opportunity to give your bedroom a much-needed refresh.

Deeper sleep starts here. We've gathered all the best New Year mattress sales to shop today, including deals on picks that our editors have tried themselves. These dreamy savings will save you hundreds on your cozy, comfy new bed.

The Best New Year Mattress Deals of 2024

Save up to 40% on DreamCloud mattresses starting from $449. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,282 $799 Shop Now

This winter, the Nectar mattress sale is taking up to 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Cyber Monday mattress deal before time runs out. $1,099 $659 Shop Now

Save up to $700 on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend until January 16. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen Amazon Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen For anyone who suffers from back, hip or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

Casper is celebrating the cozy season with up to 40% off everything on the brand's site. Until January 17, you can also get an additional 10% off The Casper mattress with the exclusive code EXTRA10.

Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for? $2,895 $2,167 Shop Now

Relax and save with 35% off Nolah's award-winning mattresses during the brand's New Year Sale. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, you don't want to sleep on these sitewide deals.

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,624 Shop Now

You can take up to 20% off mattresses and base set at Purple's Renew Year Event. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.

Purple NewDay Mattress Purple Purple NewDay Mattress The NewDay Mattress features 2'' of Purple’s GelFlex Grid technology to give you the best cushioning and support. The Grid cradles pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. $1,299 $999 Shop Now

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free $199 sleep bundle of pillows and sheets with your purchase.

At the Saatva mattress sale, choose any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them and save 15% on order of $1,000 or more.

Helix is taking 25% off everything and including 2 free pillows with a mattress purchase when you use the code NEWYEAR25 until January 7.

Save 30% on your Tempur-Coud Mattress or get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases use code 300FREE.

TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Save $600 on the best-selling Tempur-Pedic mattress that adapts to your weight, shape and temperature for personalized comfort and support. $1,999 $1,399 Shop Now

