The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales on mattresses and furniture, but there's no need to wait until May 30 to find incredible deals on outdoor and patio furniture. If you're planning to finally tackle that patio redesign and enjoy the long sunny days ahead, many top home stores are are running outdoor furniture sales right now.

Kick off the summer a little early with deals on everything you need to relax and enjoy your backyard or patio. Top furniture brands like Pottery Barn, Serena & Lily, Industry West and more are all offering a wide range of furniture deals, and we've rounded up the best patio furniture savings events happening right now.

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor dining set or cheap patio seating, below are the best outdoor and patio furniture deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Best Patio Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Pottery Barn: Save up to 20% on 500 pieces of outdoor furniture at Pottery Barn.

Wayfair: From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's sale hub is stocked with thousands of deals on patio, garden and general outdoor items.

Target: Take 20% off Target's selection of outdoor furniture and fire pits.

Solo Stove: During Solo Stove's Spring Sale, save up to 40% on portable, smokeless fire pits and fire pit bundles.

Raymour & Flanigan: Raymour & Flanigan’s Memorial Day Sale has already started and is taking up to 30% off outdoor furniture.

Industry West: Get 15% off sitewide and an extra 5% off outdoor furniture at Industry West using code RENEW.

Overstock: During Overstock’s Spring Super Sale, you can take up to 70% off thousands of furniture pieces. Plus enjoy free shipping on everything, no matter how much you spend.

Serena & Lily: All outdoor chairs, rugs, and tables are 20% off with code GOFORIT, along with everything else on Serena and Lily's site.

Williams Sonoma: Right now, you can get up to 75% off outdoor cooking and decor must-haves, including dinnerware and planters.

Frontgate: Take 20% off Frontgate's entire selection of outdoor furniture, including oversized seating and dining tables. Plus get free shipping, too.

One Kings Lane: Through Wednesday, May 11, shop One Kings Lane’s Entertaining Season Sale for 20% off outdoor must-haves.

To help you browse through all the best sales and discounts, we've compiled some of the best furniture and fire pits to update your outdoor space with this season. If you've been waiting to buy big-ticket items, like loveseats, seating sets, or a chaise, check out these deals below.

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $157 Buy Now

Solo Stove Bonfire Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor spaces. $400 $240 Buy Now

Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. $815 $510 Buy Now

Metal Side Tables Wayfair Metal Side Tables Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining! $317 $190 Buy Now

