Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways.

A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear.

Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles.

Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories.

An elegant, modern cuff bracelet duo from Kendra Scott, adorned with cultured baroque pearl. Take 20% off on July 15.

These fun, large heart-shaped earrings add glitz and glam from Sugarfix by BaubleBar at Target.

This 12-piece pearl hair clip and hair pin set is a bargain from Amazon.

Wear this fashion-forward pearl headband from ASOS for romantic flair. (It's also a statement bridal accessory!)

These sophisticated double-sided pearl studs by Sterling Forever are classic and trendy.

Two trends in one Gorjana necklace: chunky chain and pearl coin pendant.

Reese Pearl Necklace Gorjana Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace Gorjana $65 at Gorjana

These Majorica dainty drop earrings dress up any look.

Personalized bead and keshi pearl bracelet from BaubleBar.

Rock pearls in bag form with this chic, handmade Vanina flap shoulder bag made from faux pearls and gold-plated beads. It's currently 70% off.

The M Jewelers gold hoop earrings bedecked with pearl accents.

Multi Pearl Hoop Earring The M Jewelers Revolve Multi Pearl Hoop Earring The M Jewelers $95 at Revolve

Treat yourself to the gorgeous Lele Sadoughi pearl velvet headband.

Pearl & Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi Saks Fifth Avenue Pearl & Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Two imitation pearl necklaces by Roxanne Assoulin to pair with delicate chains.

Imitation Pearl Necklace Roxanne Assoulin Shopbop Imitation Pearl Necklace Roxanne Assoulin $110 at Shopbop

Sign up for more shopping ideas like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Etsy Jewelry: Shop Beautiful Handmade Jewelry Online

Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Score a Leather Shoulder Bag for Just $89

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More