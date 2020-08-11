Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways.

A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear.

Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles.

Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories.

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs PAVOI Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs PAVOI These 14 carat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $34.95 at Amazon

Pearl & Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi Saks Fifth Avenue Pearl & Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings BaubleBar These BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings will add a bit of class and polish every time you wear these beauties. Get them now for 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $36 $18 at BaubleBar

Reese Pearl Necklace Gorjana Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace Gorjana $65 at Gorjana

Multi Pearl Hoop Earring The M Jewelers Revolve Multi Pearl Hoop Earring The M Jewelers $95 at Revolve

Imitation Pearl Necklace Roxanne Assoulin Shopbop Imitation Pearl Necklace Roxanne Assoulin $110 at Shopbop

Sign up for more shopping ideas like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

BaubleBar Sale: Get the Latest Summer Jewelry For Under $25

Bloomingdale's Sale: Save Up to 80% on Designer Clothes and More

The Best Etsy Jewelry: Shop Beautiful Handmade Jewelry Online

32 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale