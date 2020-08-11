The Best Pearl Jewelry From Kendra Scott, Bloomingdale's, BaubleBar and More
Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways.
A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear.
Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles.
Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories.
These 14 carat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
These BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings will add a bit of class and polish every time you wear these beauties. Get them now for 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
RELATED CONTENT:
BaubleBar Sale: Get the Latest Summer Jewelry For Under $25
Bloomingdale's Sale: Save Up to 80% on Designer Clothes and More
The Best Etsy Jewelry: Shop Beautiful Handmade Jewelry Online
32 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale